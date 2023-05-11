5 ways WWE can bring back Randy Orton ASAP!

The WWE Universe hasn't witnessed the return of Randy Orton in 2023 so far, but that may change soon. Recent reports pointed out that the multi-time world champion's recovery process is going well. He was rumored to return at WrestleMania and the subsequent flagship show, but it seems like it has been postponed for a better time.

Orton's current contract reportedly runs out in 2024. He is apparently obligated to do 80 shows per year, but his injury has backtracked his schedule. Given the fact that the mainstay megastar is a huge selling point, WWE could be developing return scenarios to jumpstart his career from the get-go.

In this list, we will look at five ways WWE can implement the return of Randy Orton as soon as possible.

#5. The RK-Bro reunion

The Apex Predator was last seen on television fighting alongside Matt Riddle. Thus, his return angle will most likely be with his partner. The Original Bro returned to WWE recently, so Randy Orton could follow suit.

Given that the duo won't be able to continue their feud against The Bloodline due to the brand split, they may try to restore themselves to their former glory. An RK-Bro reunion will naturally make them the biggest threats to Undisputed Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

#4. Randy Orton may turn heel in his next WWE run

RK-Bro could split up soon.

Orton can pull off both babyface and heel roles. However, he is mostly known for the latter. Glimpses of the infamous '09 version of Orton have been seen on the main roster repeatedly whenever his character needs a refresh.

WWE has often used the reunion of legendary tag teams to implement a sudden character change. The Steiners, The Hardy Boyz, and many others are examples. They can take that route again, with Randy Orton turning heel on Matt Riddle, facilitating a feud for the ages.

The classic reason for the heel turn will be Orton blaming Riddle to be the reason why they lost the tag team titles to The Usos.

#3. Emerging as a challenger for Roman Reigns

It's no secret that the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion lacks challengers for his throne. Cody Rhodes seems to be on a long journey to finish his story. Meanwhile, rumored opponents like Karrion Kross and AJ Styles don't seem a legitimate threat as of now.

Before his injury, Randy Orton was rumored to have a showdown against Roman Reigns in the summer of last year. This may take place this year. The WWE Universe believes The Viper is the only unconquered superstar who can stop Reigns' 980+ days as champion.

#2. He could be the first challenger for the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion

WWE @WWE Who should get the match with @WWERollins for the World Heavyweight Championship and why? Who should get the match with @WWERollins for the World Heavyweight Championship and why? https://t.co/6U3qlk15ns

Fan-favorite Seth Rollins has punched his way to the grand finale of the World Heavyweight Championship tournament. If WWE sides with the obvious new champion, they may pit him against a former nemesis. There is no love lost between Randy Orton and The Visionary.

When Seth Rollins was the architect of authority, he and Orton were part of one the most entertaining high-profile feuds in 2015. It was around this time when Randy caught Rollins in mid-air during a Curb Stomp attempt and planted him with a jaw-jacking RKO. This is just a small hint of what the arch-rivals can bring to the table once again.

The Viper was also the last World Heavyweight Champion before the unification with the WWE Championship.

#1. Randy Orton might be a surprise entry in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match

Vince McMahon loved the idea of introducing surprise entries in the Money in the Bank ladder matches. Brock Lesnar and Austin Theory were some last-minute additions that retrieved the briefcase. Fans will witness the first MITB event under the HHH regime this July, and The Game could stick with the surprise revelations.

Randy Orton winning the Money in the Bank will not only make him a looming threat to the world titles but also give a teaser on a full-circle moment. Roman Reigns stunned Orton and Riddle with a vital interference to let The Usos capture the RAW Tag Team Titles. The Legend Killer could deliver a similar shock with his briefcase contract.

