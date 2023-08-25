5 ways WWE can honor Bray Wyatt on SmackDown tonight

Bray Wyatt's tragic passing is still unbelievable for wrestling fans around the globe. The Eater of Worlds was known for the creative, yet unexpected, ideas he brought into the squared circle. The news of Bray Wyatt's death not only sent shockwaves through everyone who knew and loved him but also showed the extent of their love for him.

Wyatt's personality made a profound impression on millions of fans, and his impact and contributions on the industry are undeniable. With the tragic news coming just hours before tonight's edition of SmackDown, the company will likely honor and pay tribute to Bray Wyatt.

Keeping that in mind, let's discuss five possible ways the Stamford-based promotion could pay tribute to Wyatt on SmackDown.

#5. 10-bell salute to Bray Wyatt on SmackDown

One way WWE could pay tribute to the legacy of the Eater of Worlds could be through the 10-bell salute. This customary gesture holds deep significance in professional wrestling, serving as a respectful homage to wrestlers who have passed away.

In the past, WWE has utilized the 10-bell salute to honor numerous superstars who have left a lasting impact on the industry. Typically, this solemn moment takes place at the beginning of a show, as all the superstars gather on the entrance ramp. As the bells toll, the collective group bows their heads in respect and remembrance, creating a solemn and touching tribute.

Given Wyatt's deep influence and his memorable contributions to WWE, a 10-bell salute could be a fitting way to honor his legacy and the mark he left on the wrestling world.

#4. A full tribute show for Wyatt

Another way the company could pay tribute to the legendary star could be by turning the entire edition of the blue brand into a tribute show for Wyatt. AEW did something similar when Brodie Lee passed away three years ago.

Many fans have even demanded that the entire show should be a tribute to Wyatt. There is speculation that the company has called off all plans, and meetings have been canceled for tonight's SmackDown until further notice.

#3. Superstars performing Wyatt moves during their matches

The company had announced various matches and segments for tonight's edition of the blue brand. In the event that WWE doesn't have a full tribute show for The Eater of Worlds, superstars could incorporate Bray Wyatt's moves in their respective matches to honor him and pay tribute.

As it stands, Rey Mysterio is scheduled to face Grayson Waller in a non-title match, while IYO Sky will defend her WWE Women's Championship against Zelina Vega.

#2. A complete video package of Wyatt's legacy

Creating a comprehensive video package of Bray Wyatt's legacy could also be a fitting way to pay tribute to the Wyatt Family leader. Throughout his journey in WWE, Wyatt embodied various personas and gimmicks. This includes his time as a member of Nexus, as well as his portrayal of the villainous character, The Fiend.

A video package of this nature could effectively showcase the hard work and contributions of the Eater of Worlds, highlighting his creative ideas throughout his career.

#1. Having a segment with superstars close to Bray Wyatt

Another emotionally impactful way WWE could pay tribute to Bray Wyatt is by featuring superstars who were close to the Eater of Worlds. This could include appearances by Braun Strowman, Alexa Bliss, Bo Dallas, and Erick Rowan, among others.

Despite Alexa Bliss being pregnant, it's possible that she could still make a television appearance to pay tribute to one of the most creative individuals this industry has seen.

