4 Superstars who could appear on WWE SmackDown to pay tribute to Bray Wyatt

The wrestling world is still reeling following the shocking news that a former WWE Champion passed away. Triple H revealed that Windham Rotunda, best known as Bray Wyatt, tragically passed away on August 24.

This has been devastating to fans of the legendary star, never mind how impactful it must be to those he's known personally. He touched the lives of millions, which is why many wonder if World Wrestling Entertainment will honor him on tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

While it is pretty last minute, there's a chance the company will put its plans on hold to present a Bray Wyatt tribute show. This would mean their planned matches and segments featuring IYO SKY, Grayson Waller, Jimmy Uso, Rey Mysterio, and others would be delayed to next week.

If the promotion holds a tribute show tonight, stars will pay their respects and honor the former world champion. This could also include a handful of stars who haven't been seen on television in quite some time. This article will look at some potential names who could be brought out to SmackDown to pay tribute to the late-great star.

#4. Bray's brother, Bo Dallas, could appear

Bo Dallas is the brother of Bray Wyatt and a former NXT Champion. While on WWE's main roster, Dallas managed to win the 24/7 Title. He also held the RAW Tag Team Titles alongside Curtis Axel.

Before the unfortunate passing of the former WWE Champion, Bray and Bo were seemingly set to work together on television. Dallas is allegedly the man under the Uncle Howdy mask. Sadly, the reunion is no longer possible, but they were able to work together for a few months, thankfully.

Dallas could appear on Friday Night SmackDown to pay tribute to his brother. He could do so by revealing his identity or ignoring it and leaving it be. Regardless, hearing from Bo would likely be the most impactful statement possible if he's up to it. At the same time, he shouldn't feel rushed to speak if he's not ready.

#3. Erick Rowan could return to WWE programming to pay tribute to Wyatt

Erick Rowan is a former WWE Superstar. He came up through the developmental territories, including NXT, where he held tag team gold. He then won the SmackDown Tag Team Titles with both Harper as The Bludgeon Brothers and Daniel Bryan.

Big Red was part of The Wyatt Family while he was in WWE. He, Bray, and the late Luke Harper had classic six-man tag team matches against The Shield. They made their mark on wrestling history.

Sadly, Rowan is all too familiar with attending a tribute show. When Brodie Lee passed, Erick appeared to honor his fallen brother. There's a good chance he will do the same thing for Bray if SmackDown hosts a tribute show.

#2. Alexa Bliss could appear despite her current maternity leave

Alexa Bliss is one of WWE's most decorated female athletes. While she failed to capture gold on NXT, Bliss managed to win nine titles on the main roster. This includes the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships, the 24/7 Championship, and the Women's Tag Team Titles with two partners.

The Goddess is one of the stars who most recently worked with Wyatt on-screen. During the Firefly Funhouse era of Wyatt's WWE career, he converted Bliss into being by his side. Before Bray's unfortunate illness, the company was teasing the two reuniting.

Bliss is currently on maternity leave as she's having a baby. Traveling may not be in the cards, but she could film a video at home to honor her real-life friend and co-worker. The two made extremely memorable television together that touched fans the world over.

#1. Braun Strowman could pay tribute to his dear friend

Braun Strowman is a massive professional wrestler who currently works for WWE. While with the company, Braun has won multiple titles, including both tag team gold and the Universal Championship. He was also part of The Wyatt Family, although he joined later than the others.

The powerful Braun is currently away from WWE television. While in an interesting tag team with Ricochet, he had to take time off to have neck surgery. He has been recovering, but a return date isn't yet known.

While Braun couldn't compete at the potential tribute show, he could still speak about his relationship with Wyatt. Strowman is the godfather to one of Bray's children, and the two have been close for around eight years now. It would make sense for him to attend if his health allows such a thing to occur.

