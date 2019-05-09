5 ways WWE can hype things up on the go-home show of Raw before Money In The Bank (13 May 2019)

This is his yard now!

WWE Raw has been on a roll as of late because there were a host of superstars that made their way down the ramp when The Big Dog decided to show up on Monday night last week. With a match between Kofi Kingston and Daniel Bryan, the fans were able to see a Smackdown-specific match a day before it would have happened. Now that this hints at the brand split being over, it also ushers into a new era where we would have some great entertainment every Monday night.

With this upcoming episode being the go-home episode of the red brand, let's take a look at things that can happen on the show:

#5 Sasha Banks makes a surprise return

You can Bank on that

The Boss has not featured on WWE Television since Wrestlemania, and her husband recently gave more input on what went on before and after that in a tweet and an Instagram post. It would be nice to see Sasha Banks return and take her rightful place in the Women's Money In The Bank ladder match. Dana Brooke is likely to be the odd-woman out if that happens. If Banks returns and takes her out, it would be a great way to get some hype for her character, and also some momentum heading into the ladder match.

Given her star power and championship pedigree, Banks' addition will be a wise decision. It would be nice to see her take the anticipation for this match to another level, since it still needs build-up, and there's no better way to bring attention to a match than a surprise return. There is also scope to start a fresh feud with Alexa Bliss, who pinned Banks' former tag partner, Bayley, before the Superstar Shake-up. It could spark more interest in the women's division.

