5 signs that the WWE brand split has ended

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 1.68K // 07 May 2019, 09:15 IST

Lars Sullivan intimated Vince McMahon into giving him what he wanted

WWE went in a rather unconventional route on the latest episode of RAW and that's just one of a few indicators that the brand split may be coming to an end.

In case you didn't know, the brand split was re-introduced to WWE in the summer of 2016, with the roster being split two ways the same way it did the first time, over a decade and a half ago.

The issue with that brand split was that it lasted for a good number of years, but WWE slowly gave up on it and it made SmackDown a neglected show for a good part of five years. Then the brand split was re-introduced and SmackDown Live basically became the better show, one that it has been for every year since except for 2017.

But we believe that WWE has already given up on the brand split and is quickly going to merge the two rosters again. Though it's not official on paper, it might as well be. Here are five signs to prove it.

#5. No General Managers

Paige had a great but brief stint as SmackDown GM

This actually began a while back (but more than one thing has, we'll get back to that). Towards the end of 2018, the entire McMahon family announced that they were fully in control of WWE again as on-screen figures and Paige was then removed as SmackDown General Manager, before Kurt Angle and Baron Corbin too, ended their stints as GM.

General Managers have been an essential part of every brand split, not for being a part of stories themselves, but for being key figures in furthering other storylines.

What WWE has made crystal clear is that General Managers won't be returning on-screen anytime soon and that is a clear indication that they've done away with the brand split, in their minds atleast.

