3 RAW Superstars who can appear on SmackDown after the "Wildcard" announcement

Vince McMahon introduced the Wildcard rule

On the latest episode of RAW, a rather bizarre new rule was introduced, known as the "Wildcard rule", where three superstars of the opposite brand will be allowed to show up on RAW or SmackDown.

In this case, it was Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan and Kofi Kingston. It was only Roman Reigns who was scheduled to appear, and the general speculation was that he would call out Goldberg for a match at Saudi Arabia, since the WWE Hall of Famer is returning a month from now.

There has already been instant criticism of the wildcard rule, because there's some belief that it may end the brand split soon. Regardless, it is what it is and every week, we may be seeing superstars from opposite brands appear. This week, the 3 SmackDown stars appearing led to two WrestleMania rematches - Roman Reigns vs Drew McIntyre and Kofi Kingston vs Daniel Bryan.

Here are three RAW superstars who could appear on SmackDown!

#3. Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre faced Roman Reigns on RAW

Drew McIntyre is in a very interesting juncture in his WWE run. He seems to be on the verge of a major push, but the results are something we're yet to see. When Roman Reigns appeared on RAW, he took on The Big Dog in a rematch from WrestleMania and this time, the match delivered in a big way.

You'd think that it would be good for the Universal title and it certainly showed that McIntyre is ready for the big time. Though the match ended with a DQ finish courtesy of Elias and Shane McMahon, McIntyre still looked great.

He could very well appear on SmackDown Live and once more attack Roman Reigns. Perhaps it could lead to a rematch with a decisive finish. Would McIntyre finally prevail in that situation?

