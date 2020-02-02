5 ways WWE can improve the women's tag team division

Brian Thornsburg FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

How can WWE improve The Women's tag team division?

While the Women's Tag Team division started out as the next logical step in the women's revolution, it quickly became an afterthought in WWE's weekly programming. Of course some of that has to do with the company's focus on their top storylines at the moment, but to not keep moving the division forward is not a great look.

With that being said, and WWE truly needing to jump start their Women's Tag Team division back to life, here are five ways that the company can do so. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and tell us what you think will help give the division moving forward.

#5 Dream matches

WWE should really be thinking up some dream matches for this division

Can you believe how many problems could be solved for the WWE by introducing dream matches into the equation? Not only does it give the WWE universe something they want to see and watch play out, it also serves as a passing of the torch moment that could really move any division forward.

For example, let's say The Bella Twins came back as a heel group and held the Tag Team Titles hostage for a period of time. After that, the dream duo of Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss can then work against an established tag team entity, and finally give the belts the track record they so desperately need.

Or maybe WWE can pit Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Bayley and Sasha Banks into a match for the Tag Team Titles and play off of the history of the four Superstars. At least that way, there's a history there. There's a reason why fans are invested in the storyline and the company is putting on a legendary dream match in the process.

