5 ways WWE can improve its women's division after Ronda Rousey's harsh comments

Ronda Rousey, alongside fellow WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler, recently captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Besides her recent win, Rousey's recent comments about the promotion's women's division have been among the most discussed topics in the pro wrestling world.

During a recent interview with The Post, Rousey highlighted the lack of competition within WWE's female roster. She also described the division as "dismally shallow."

Rousey's remarks have seemingly raised some eyebrows in the WWE locker room. As biting as it may sound, The Baddest Woman on the Planet has a point, and WWE needs to step up to improve its women's division. Here is how they can do so:

#5 Creating formidable female factions/tag teams

It's not just the WWE women's roster that Ronda Rousey called out, but also its tag team division. While it remains true that the promotion has formed popular female tag teams in the past, those partnerships didn't last long. Besides that, the company has often paired performers without a credible narrative.

Additionally, an all-female faction is also a rarity in the promotion. It looks like the Bayley-led Damage CTRL is the only notable all-female faction in WWE's main roster at the moment.

If WWE's creative team could develop a storyline for a female tandem or faction similar to that of The Bloodline, it could be a massive success for the promotion.

#4 More screen time for WWE's female superstars

Another factor that WWE can improve in its women's division is the screen time allotted to the female competitors on weekly television. The company may already be working on it, as WrestleMania 39 featured numerous high-profile women's matches.

The recently concluded Night of Champions premium live event saw several matches featuring WWE's female Superstars like Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Rhea Ripley. However, most of those bouts didn't receive a proper build-up, which the promotion can improve as we approach SummerSlam 2023.

#3 An all-female premium live event similar to Evolution

WWE Evolution 2018 was the first all-women event held by the promotion. Not only was it well-received by fans, but it also received widespread praise from industry veterans. Charlotte Flair and then-WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch's Last Woman Standing Match was arguably the show's highlight.

Ronda Rousey headlined the mega show alongside Hall of Famers Nikki and Brie Bella with the RAW Women's Championship on the line.

Unfortunately, a sequel to Evolution didn't materialize due to unknown reasons. If such an event is not financially feasible, WWE could bring back The Queen's Crown Tournament as part of a massive premium live event.

#2 Compelling storylines for the women's division

After losing the SmackDown Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair in an impromptu match at SmackDown in December 2022, Ronda Rousey vowed to take over WWE's women's tag team division alongside Shayna Baszler.

Creative can capitalize on Rousey and Baszler's alliance and concoct compelling narratives for the women's roster. In her interview with The Post, Rousey expressed her willingness to defend the tag title as often as possible, whether on RAW or SmackDown.

#1 After Ronda Rousey's scathing remarks, a new championship title might help WWE's women's division

WWE's women's division only has three active titles at the moment: the RAW Women's Championship (currently held by Asuka), the SmackDown Women's Championship (presently held by Rhea Ripley), and the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship (presently held by Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler).

The promotion could unify both the red and blue brand's women's titles, and whoever wins it can defend it on either of the shows or add another championship title, preferably a mid-card belt. A secondary title could help prepare up-and-coming female stars like Shotzi and Zoey Stark for the big leagues.

