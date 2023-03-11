Best Female WWE Superstar each year from 2010 to 2019

Over the years, numerous female WWE Superstars have wowed the crowd through their excellent in-ring work. The 2010s was indeed a historic decade for the promotion’s women’s division as fans started to see what they were capable of, with the 'Women's Revolution' also kicking off in this decade.

During this time, female WWE Superstars began to deviate from suggestive-themed stipulations, short matches, and backstage catfights. They are now competing inside the squared circle in the manner they always deserved, not to mention that they’re putting on excellent matches.

Every year during this decade, there has been a WWE Superstar who stood out among the rest due to the in-ring work they’ve showcased, and that’s what this list is all about.

#9. 2010 Michelle McCool and Layla

Michelle McCool was already on a roll in 2009 by becoming the first superstar to hold both the WWE Divas and Women’s Championships simultaneously, and successfully defended it a couple of times as well.

She would later team up with Layla, becoming LayCool, before sparking a feud with Mickie James. McCool lost the Women’s Championship to James at 2010’s Royal Rumble, but regained it in February that year.

There was a point where they cut the Women’s Championship belt in half after defeating Beth Phoenix in a two-on-one handicap match.

#8. 2011 Kelly Kelly

Kelly Kelly also got involved in various storylines and championship opportunities, making her a notable superstar in 2011. One of the biggest came when she teamed up with Edge as they fought LayCool and Dolph Ziggler in a two-on-three tag match for the World Heavyweight Championship, which was successfully defended by The Rated-R Superstar.

Her moment came when she was drafted to RAW and began a feud with The Bella Twins. Her first shot at the Divas Championship against Brie Bella may have been unsuccessful, but she eventually captured it in June of that year during an episode of RAW. She even won a Slammy Award for winning the title, in the 'Divalicious Moment of the Year' category.

Kelly successfully defended her Divas title several times against The Bellas and Beth Phoenix before losing it to the latter at 2011’s Hell in a Cell.

#7. 2012 Eve Torres

Former WWE Superstar Eve Torres was best known for being a despised heel when John Laurinaitis gave her the role of Executive Administrator for both Raw and SmackDown. This evil authority persona allowed her to boss around her fellow superstars while at the same time competing in matches.

Former SmackDown General Manager Theodore Long endured the most as he was forced to perform the silliest of tasks. This reign of terror came to an end when Laurinaitis was fired during 2012’s No Way Out.

It was also that same year she won the Divas Championship from Layla, making her the first female superstar to have held the title on three occasions.

#6. 2013 AJ Lee

While Eve Torres took on the role of a villainous authority figure, AJ Lee had a gimmick where she portrayed a mentally unstable WWE Superstar who could snap at anything that would trigger her.

Lee captured her first Divas Championship in 2013 after she defeated fellow WWE Superstar Kaitlyn on Payback. During her reign, she was also part of a storyline where Dolph Ziggler was her beau, though it ended when she interfered during his match against Alberto Del Rio.

She had a series of successful title defenses against the likes of Brie Bella, Naomi, and Natalya. Such a feat gave her the distinction of having one of the longest Divas title reigns at the time.

#5. 2014 Paige

Paige had an impressive run in NXT, where she had one of the longest NXT Women’s Championship reigns at 301 days. She vacated the title after winning the Divas Championship from AJ Lee.

Her push came in like lightning as she captured the above-mentioned title on the day of her main roster debut (April 7), the night after WrestleMania 30. At 21, she became the youngest WWE Superstar to have won the title.

Her first title defense was pretty much a baptism of fire as she faced a fierce competitor in the form of Tamina Snuka at Extreme Rules.

#4. 2015 Nikki Bella

Nikki Bella had an eventful 2015. She holds the record for the longest reigning Divas Champion at 301 days.

A notable part of her career during this time was when she and her sister Brie turned heel. Just like any WWE champion, she defended and successfully retained her Divas title until losing to WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair captured it during 2015’s Night of Champions.

#3. 2016 Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair also had a lengthy run (196 days) as the final Divas Champion before the title was retired in 2016. This was during WrestleMania 32, where WWE Superstar and Hall of Famer Lita revealed a new WWE Women’s Championship that would later be deemed the RAW Women’s Championship.

She, alongside Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch, slugged it out during that installment of ‘Mania where she bested the two, making her the inaugural champion of the new women’s title. It was also during this year where she and Banks made history as they were the first female competitors to headline a WWE Premium Live Event.

#2. 2017 Alexa Bliss

2017 saw Alexa Bliss take the spotlight as she became a two-time SmackDown Women’s Champion. After Naomi captured the title from her, Bliss was drafted to RAW and set her sights on the RAW Women’s Champion, Bayley.

Bliss eventually won the title at the 2017 Payback and became the first female WWE Superstar to have won both the women’s titles of the red and blue brands. Her second reign as RAW Women’s Champion was one of the lengthiest at 223 days.

#1. 2018-2019 WWE Superstar Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch had already made herself known to the WWE Universe as early as 2016 when she became the inaugural SmackDown Women’s Champion. However, it was in 2018 that she started stacking up wins and memorable matches.

This was also the time she took on "The Man" gimmick, donning a tough-as-nails attitude.

Come 2019, Lynch won the Women’s Royal Rumble match to main event WrestleMania 35 alongside Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair. They battled in a Winner Takes All triple threat match for both the Raw and SmackDown’s Women's Championship, with Lynch winning both.

