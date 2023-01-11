The most hated WWE Superstars in the company at present

There comes a point in a WWE Superstar’s career where a character change is needed for a storyline. The wrestler could either be a heel or a babyface if the angle calls for it.

Between the two personas, being the bad guy is likely a more interesting role to portray and an easier one for most superstars. WWE talent who have gone down this path have certainly got fans all riled up and emotionally invested, which is what they want to see from the crowd.

Some of these wrestling heels are so good at being evil that the WWE Universe can no longer tell if the stars are still working or are real-life villains. Here are the current WWE Superstars that fans hate the most.

#5. Omos

Omos has managed to generate a lot of heat with fans despite his short time in the company. Since his introduction to the main roster, he's been a towering villain who can easily topple most superstars in the company.

His presence was made known when he formed an alliance with AJ Styles and gave The Phenomenal One a helping hand whenever it was needed. Such a team-up ended when they lost to the father-and-son tandem of Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

The Nigerian Giant would then become MVP’s client and went on to participate in several of the promotion’s premium live events, which includes last year’s WrestleMania. Omos also got involved in notable feuds, with the most recent being against Braun Strowman.

#4. Shayna Baszler is another hated WWE superstar

Shayna Baszler is a very tough woman and her mere presence could get some of her fellow female wrestlers easily intimidated inside the ring.

Prior to her WWE career, The Queen of Spades was an MMA fighter and fought in the UFC. The skills that she honed during her MMA years have proven useful inside the squared circle, though she also incorporated wrestling styles while fighting inside the octagon.

One of her most infamous spots as a heel came in 2020 when she viciously attacked then-Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch on an episode of the red brand. Baszler made a shocking debut at the time and later bit the back of Becky's neck, leaving The Man in a whole world of pain. No wonder she wears that mouthpiece all the time.

This is just one of the reasons why she became one of the most effective heels in the promotion.

#3. Ronda Rousey

Another hated WWE Superstar during her heel run was Ronda Rousey. Like her partner in crime and real-life best friend Shayna Baszler, she too was an MMA fighter and even garnered the distinction of being UFC’s first-ever female champion.

Since her in-ring debut in 2018, Rousey’s character has had a back and forth between face and heel. During last year’s Royal Rumble, she returned as a face, but eventually turned heel at SummerSlam after losing to Liv Morgan during their match for the SmackDown Women’s title.

It was during this second heel run that Rousey captured the aforementioned title from Morgan and formed an alliance with Baszler. A notable moment was when both Rousey and Baszler attacked fellow WWE Superstar Shotzi in the parking lot where they slammed a car door on her hand. This made the fans hate Ronda even more.

Charlotte Flair recently snagged the SmackDown Women's title from Rousey in quick fashion. In line with this, The Baddest Woman on the Planet revealed in a recent live stream that she’s done with the returning champ and expressed her interest in the women’s tag division.

This pretty much puts the said division on notice.

#2. The Miz

The Miz has been a heel for as long as fans can remember, but he started out as a face back when he was new to the promotion. However, it may well seem that WWE noticed how effective he was when he first turned heel that they kept him that way, and he continues to be an awesome villain to this day.

Over the years, The Miz has been involved in numerous storylines and feuds that made him hated by fans. Case in point was his attack alongside R-Truth after a Hell in a Cell match in 2011.

The two superstars – dubbed Awesome Truth at the time – rushed into the ring and attacked everyone, including the referee and the cameraman. It took a while before the cage was finally opened since it was lowered back into place.

Triple H was present at the time and was so livid at both of them that he delivered what Booker T described as sweet justice. The Miz and R-Truth certainly accomplished the task of being hated by the crowd, as well as the officials, commentators, and even their fellow superstars.

#1. Baron Corbin

Many fans would agree that Baron Corbin is one of the most hated WWE Superstars on the roster right now.

Since his debut, he has been introduced as a heel and it stayed to this day. Be it King, Sad, Happy, or simply just Baron, Corbin's evil ways run deep into his veins.

Fans might recall the mixed tag team match at 2019’s Extreme Rules where The Lone Wolf would deliver an End of Days to Becky Lynch. The crowd was stunned by what Corbin did, and he received major heat from fans and then Universal Champion Seth Rollins.

Corbin would later on reveal during interviews that he did receive death threats after what he did to The Man. Although his actions might have put him in real danger, he takes pride in what he’s doing and loves being hated inside the ring by fans.

