5 ways WWE can make "Wyatt Swamp Fight" interesting

What has WWE planned for the "Wyatt Swamp Fight" at Extreme Rules: The Horror Show?

Could Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman's next encounter be a WWE cinematic match for the ages?

Braun Strowman recently challenged Bray Wyatt to a non-title Wyatt Swamp Fight

On this week's edition of WWE SmackDown, Braun Strowman revealed a more creepy side to his persona from the past, and in the process, he also challenged Bray Wyatt to go back to the swamp, where their story began in the first place.

After the show, WWE confirmed a "Wyatt Swamp Fight" between both of these characters at Extreme Rules: The Horror Show.

Cinematic matches have become a huge asset for WWE in current times, and Bray Wyatt is quite popular for his creative skills as well, which is the main reason why Wyatt's character has become a special attraction in 2020.

So it's only natural to assume that the Wyatt Swamp Fight may end up being a creative masterclass as well. With that being said, let me present to you five ways through which WWE can ensure that Wyatt Swamp Fight ends up being an interesting takeaway from this year's Extreme Rules PPV.

#5 Keep people guessing as to what this match is all about

The Horror Show at WWE #ExtremeRules will become even more terrifying when Universal Champion @BraunStrowman and @WWEBrayWyatt meet in a non-title Wyatt Swamp Fight! https://t.co/1p18kZwNVV — WWE (@WWE) June 27, 2020

Perhaps the simplest step to execute this cinematic match properly would be to keep WWE fans guessing as to what it's all about till the very end.

This week's WWE SmackDown was also a tribute to The Undertaker, and they replayed the Boneyard Match in parts as well. One of the main reasons why that particular match received unanimous acclaim was because it took everyone by surprise at WrestleMania 36.

This Boneyard match is just as good the second time around. One of the best Undertaker matches in awhile.#SmackDown — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) June 27, 2020

People had no idea what it was actually going to be like until the match took place, and it's always good to keep people guessing if the end result is going to be fantastic.

Similarly, there is no actual need for WWE to explain what a "Wyatt Swamp Fight" will look like. The title itself gives all the information one should need heading into this year's Extreme Rules PPV.

