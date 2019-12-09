5 Ways WWE can turn Humberto Carrillo into the next Rey Mysterio

Can Humberto be the next Rey Mysterio?

WWE is a multinational business, a company that transcends barriers and borders across the globe. Vince McMahon’s business is known in all four corners of the world due to his ability to create International Superstars. Strategically, WWE has always tried to cater to several International markets, allowing their merchandise and TV product to appeal to various dialects.

For the past two decades, Rey Mysterio has been the face of Mexican wrestling in America. Not only is the 44-year-old Mexico’s greatest export, but he’s also one of the biggest stars of the modern era. That’s why the company has struggled to replace him, continuously coming back to him.

Humberto Carrillo has been tipped as the next WWE Latino megastar and the man to finally replicate the success of the '619 Luchador.' If he’s booked right, Humberto could be huge.

Here are 5 ways to make Humberto Carrillo into the next Rey Mysterio.

#5 Don’t give up on him

Humberto Carrillo's full name is Humberto Solano Carrillo

In a day and age where the average person is used to getting things almost instantaneously, patience often runs thin. Because of this mentality, many a WWE Superstar has seen their push cut short due to a perceived lack of interest from fans. With a guy as talented as Humberto Carrillo, WWE cannot afford to give up on his connection with the crowd. It’s always hard to introduce someone brand new to the WWE Universe and expect fans to take a liking to them straightaway.

That connection has to be gradually built up over time as fans become sure that they can build interest in him before a potential burial is initiated. Fans must be able to get to that point where they recognize the talent of Humberto Carrillo, but also his likability, and this can only come with time. If WWE pulls the rug from under him too quickly, they’ll never be able to build him into the next big thing.

