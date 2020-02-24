5 ways WWE could bring Mustafa Ali back

Mustafa Ali could make an impact on FOX.

Ever since SmackDown moved to Friday nights on FOX, the show has been pretty underwhelming save for a few interesting storylines involving Daniel Bryan, The Fiend and bizarrely, the fascinatingly odd couple of Otis and Mandy Rose.

With a roster so thin and lacking of fresh and interesting stars, Mustafa Ali's absence from weekly programming has been strange.

He is one of WWE's most talented guys, with a breathtaking moveset, captivating promo skills, and a fresh take on a modern wrestler.

For weeks on end, Mustafa Ali ended up being the opening dark match before SmackDown began, sparking his motto, "steal the show before the show". His last televised match came almost two and a half months ago.

On last week's episode of SmackDown, a weird static appeared multiple times on screen. It could be a glitch, but it could also be the gateway for a debut or return on the Blue brand. Sportskeeda's Gary Cassidy has theorized that it could signal Ali's WWE return.

Whether it is the former 205 Live star or not, his return is due and would make Friday nights much more interesting.

Here are five ways WWE could bring Mustafa Ali back into the fold on SmackDown.

#5 Feuding with Sheamus

The Fella needs a challenge.

Since his long-awaited return, Sheamus has targetted some of the smaller Superstars on SmackDown. His first match back was a victory over Shorty G on the Royal Rumble kickoff show, before beating the former Olympian a couple more times.

Most recently, the Celtic Warrior defeated Shorty G and Apollo Crews in a handicap match. He will enter the Elimination Chamber match, presumably for a shot at The Fiend's Universal Championship. But beyond that, Sheamus needs a challenge.

Enter Mustafa Ali, another "small guy" who could be the logical step up for the Irishman. A match between the two would no doubt be a belter, with Ali likely to do everything possible to make Sheamus look like a killer.

