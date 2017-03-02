5 Ways WWE could improve `Tough Enough` for future seasons

Tough Enough could be a good show, but WWE needs to fix a lot of problems with the format.

Only four people in this picture are still employed by WWE

WWE Tough Enough has received mixed reactions over its 13-year history. Some like the show because it offers a look behind the scenes, but some hate it because it's just like every other reality show out there.

The show was established as a way of finding the next breakout Superstar while giving people who might never have an opportunity at a WWE career under normal circumstances the chance to live their dreams.

Like every reality show, some of the people who were competing were just there to get on television. For every Mike Mizanin who wanted to be a WWE Superstar, there were a handful of people who had no intention of making a career out of wrestling.

The concept has potential, but WWE needs to decide if it wants to find a real Superstar or if it wants to produce another meaningless reality show with no intention of pushing the winners.

This slideshow will look at some of the ways WWE can improve Tough Enough if the show ends up returning for another season.

#5 Get Better Judges

Nobody will argue with the credibility of Daniel Bryan as a judge, but Paige and Hulk Hogan didn't seem like they were there to find the best wrestler. They just wanted some time in the spotlight.

Bryan tried to offer real feedback to the contestants while Hogan blurted out soundbites and Paige tried to establish herself as the female version of Simon Cowell. The show has to be entertaining, but it shouldn't come at the expense of the competitors or the quality of the program.

At times, it felt like Booker T, Billy Gunn and Lita should have been the judges while Bryan, Hogan and Paige served as coaches at the Performance Center.

Tough Enough could be a great show, but WWE tried too hard to walk the line between a legitimate competition and a reality show which is obviously scripted.