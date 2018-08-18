Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 ways in which WWE could open SummerSlam 2018

Everndran
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
18 Aug 2018

Image result for wwe aj styles vs samoa joe
How many ways could WWE open the biggest party of the summer?

Last year WWE opened Summerslam with John Cena in action, and while that may sound like something good to someone who didn’t watch the pay-per-view, it actually was a train wreck of a match.

As Cena who was known for putting on Summerslam classics broke his excellent match streak when he took on Baron Corbin. This year WWE should not make the same mistake, as putting a dull match to start the show would be a consequential mistake.

Thankfully for the company, this year they have a plethora of options to put on first this year. From tag team matches to singles matches, WWE could get Summerslam 2018 off to a blazing start, as that will set an energic tone for the rest of the pay-per-view. 

#1 Ziggler and Rollins burn it down

Image result for wwe ziggler and rollins
The last match between these two stars could be the best yet.

The narrative between Ziggler and Rollins is one of championship pride, loyal of one's alliance and competing to see who is truly better. Moreover, this match has something that most of the other matches on the SummerSlam match card don’t have - anticipation. And that anticipation is provided by one man, and his name is Dean Ambrose.

The possibility of whether Ambrose will turn on Rollins is extremely intriguing to the WWE Universe, and throw in the fact that Ziggler and Rollins will probably steal the show as this could be the last match in their feud, WWE can’t ignore the fact that this match screams 'show opener'. 

Everndran
ANALYST
As Michael Cole would say, "THHAAAAAA BIGGGG DOGGGGG!!!!!"
