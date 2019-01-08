5 Ways WWE could use Kenny Omega

Could Kenny Omega finally be heading to WWE?

There we have it. Wrestle Kingdom 13 is in the books, Kenny Omega’s reign as IWGP Heavyweight Champion is over, and the former Bullet Club leader is now reportedly finishing up with New Japan Pro Wrestling when his contract expires later this month.

With New Japan having become white-hot in recent years, the WWE has been keeping a close eye on the organisation; not least in how they’ve acquired stars such as Finn Balor, Shinsuke Nakamura, and AJ Styles. And for the past couple of years, one of the absolute jewels of the NJPW crown has been Kenny Omega.

Omega heading to the WWE is as close as it’s ever been, with the usually reliable Dave Meltzer reporting that the Canadian has received a mammoth offer to join Vince McMahon’s World Wrestling Entertainment.

When you add into the mix the fact that Omega himself has even publicly stated that it would be a missed opportunity for him if he didn’t go to WWE at some point in his career, then it really does look as if The Cleaner could finally turn up in a WWE ring sooner rather than later.

Having spent a year in WWE development from 2005 – 2006, it seems as if Kenny Omega may now finally return to the global juggernaut. And if that is indeed the case, here are 5 possible ways in which the WWE could best make use of the hugely talented Big Bout Machine.

#5 The Face of NXT

Could Omega join Adam Cole in NXT?

Yes, you’re right. Putting Kenny Omega in NXT would indeed be an odd choice, but then the WWE is a company that has often been based on odd choices over the decades.

There’s no debating that NXT is the most consistently entertaining WWE brand right now, and Triple H has often made mention that he views the black and yellow corner of the WWE as a full-on third brand that he intends to have viewed as being on the same level as Raw and SmackDown. So with that in mind, what better opportunity do you have of establishing NXT as an equal to Raw and SmackDown than by having Kenny Omega plying his trade as the face of NXT?

Omega is viewed as the best wrestler on the planet by many, and the NXT brand is so often based on pure in-ring action. Many often talk about dream matches or dream rivalries, but the potential landscape for Omega in NXT really is a mouth-watering one.

Just imagine Omega vs Tommaso Ciampa, Omega vs Aleister Black, Omega vs Johnny Gargano, Omega vs Ricochet, Omega vs Adam Cole, Omega vs Velveteen Dream. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Some of those matches have, of course, already taken place, but that’s not to say that they're still not bouts that wrestling fans would love to see again.

So, Omega to NXT? Unlikely, sure, but it would be all kinds of fun.

