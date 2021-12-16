5 ways WWE could improve Shinsuke Nakamura's Intercontinental Title reign

Shinsuke Nakamura has had quite a year in WWE. The Japanese superstar managed to claw his way back from being left off the WrestleMania card in April to achieve some great success.

He first altered his gimmick by becoming King Nakamura, defeating King Corbin in the summer, and acquiring Rick Boogs' services. In August, he then became the WWE Intercontinental Champion by overcoming Apollo Crews on SmackDown.

Since winning gold, he has only defended the championship once on television, defeating Apollo Crews in a rematch. While Happy Corbin defeated Nakamura in a Championship Contender's match on October 22, the title match never happened.

More recently, Nakamura and Rick Boogs have been feuding with Los Lotharios. The King of Strong Style's last two matches on SmackDown have totaled a combined three minutes. Blink, and you'll miss them.

Of course, the blue brand's show is only two hours, but somebody of Shinsuke Nakamura's caliber deserves much better. In fact, the prestige of the Intercontinental Championship deserves better. Something certainly has to change heading into 2022.

That being said, let's look at five ways WWE could improve Shinsuke Nakamura's Intercontinental Title reign.

#5 Shinsuke Nakamura could issue an open challenge for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Shinsuke Nakamura won the Intercontinental Title on August 13. In the four months since, WWE has had him defend it once. Shinsuke Nakamura won the Intercontinental Title on August 13. In the four months since, WWE has had him defend it once.

In the eyes of a WWE fan, you're seeing Shinsuke Nakamura parade around SmackDown without defending his championship. In reigns gone by, babyface champions have come out and called themselves "fighting champions" in front of the WWE Universe.

For Nakamura, he will undoubtedly be frustrated that he is not being booked for opportunities to defend his gold. After all, he is one of WWE's all-around performers and could face anyone and put on a great match.

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle chimed in on the situation recently on his Kurt Angle Show podcast:

"Every time he comes out, the fans go crazy. It’s crazy that the company hasn’t utilized him more, the way he should be utilized. Really surprised but I think it might be a little bit of the language barrier, that might be one of the reasons but he covers that with the way he portrays himself and the things he says. He doesn’t have to know English, he’s entertaining as it is. I’m not sure why they don’t utilize him the way he should be utilized." Kurt Angle said (h/t Inside The Ropes)

One easy solution that could get the situation back on track is having the champion come out this week on SmackDown. Like past champions, Nakamura could issue an open challenge and put the title on the line.

It would certainly get people invested in seeing who would accept it. At the same time, it will showcase just how great Nakamura is if given a proper storyline.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Angana Roy