5 Ways WWE could make the fans more invested in The Wyatt Sicks

WWE has several major factions. The MFT, The Judgment Day, The Vision, and the Latino World Order are just some of the groups in the company. Perhaps the most interesting of the stables, however, is The Wyatt Sicks.

The Wyatt Sicks is a faction comprising five members. These members include Uncle Howdy, Nikki Cross, Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, and Joe Gacy. They debuted as a group last year on RAW and are currently on SmackDown.

While the stable debuted with much fanfare and still receives big pops at times, there are moments when the crowd doesn't seem very invested. This article will take a look at a handful of things Triple H and World Wrestling Entertainment can do to increase fan investment in the faction.

#5. They could incorporate more backwoods vignettes similar to The Wyatt Family

On This Day in WWE @OTD_in_WWE #OnThisDayInWWE 10 years ago on #WWERaw: The first main roster vignette for Bray Wyatt and the Wyatt Family @Windham6 @ErickRedBeard

The Wyatt Family was a faction created in WWE that later joined the main roster. Bray Wyatt was the leader of the group. Erick Rowan and Luke Harper were the longest-standing members, but Eli Cottonwood, Braun Strowman, and even Randy Orton were part of the stable at times.

The Wyatt Sicks, in many ways, are born out of The Wyatt Family. Uncle Howdy is Bray's brother, and the group is a tribute to the late, great world champion.

With that in mind, it would make sense for Triple H to utilize more of what made The Wyatt Family successful: their background. The group routinely had vignettes and promos from the backwoods, which were cool, creepy, and unique. Leveraging more of this for The Wyatt Sicks could prove effective.

#4. The Wyatt Sicks could be booked as a more violent threat in WWE

The June 17, 2024, edition of WWE Monday Night RAW will likely go down as one of the most memorable in history. That show featured the official debut of The Wyatt Sicks after teasers and cryptic social media posts.

The debut was a violent massacre. Staff and wrestlers alike were destroyed, and it looked like a horror movie scene. Chad Gable was left bloodied and battered backstage.

Triple H and WWE should tap into this side of The Wyatt Sicks again. A more violent group that truly makes a spectacle out of their assaults will generate bigger reactions than the somewhat mundane attacks they've carried out over the past few months.

#3. Uncle Howdy could be pushed more as a solo star

Uncle Howdy is one of the most intriguing characters in wrestling, but WWE fans wouldn't really know it since he returned to SmackDown this year.

Last year, however, was a great representation of how compelling Howdy can be. His vignettes revealing himself as Bo Dallas and showing how the WWE star has dealt with his brother's grief were truly powerful. It caused fans to rally behind him.

Perhaps the trick in getting The Wyatt Sicks more over is by focusing more on Uncle Howdy. After all, he's the leader, so being a background character doesn't make much sense.

#2. Nikki Cross could wrestle alongside The Wyatt Sicks in Mixed Tag Team Matches

Nikki Cross @WWENikkiCross https://t.co/czEXoXl03A

Nikki Cross is probably the most successful member of The Wyatt Sicks before the stable was formed. She held the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles with several partners, the RAW Women's Championship, the 24/7 Championship, and Money in the Bank.

Just like Uncle Howdy, she hasn't been used much lately. Nikki mostly just does sudden attacks, but rarely competes. Even if WWE wants to maintain her mystique, getting her in the ring is a must for the group's benefit.

A perfect way to achieve this is through mixed tag team matches. Perhaps Nikki could team up with Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis to take on The Street Profits and B-Fab, or DIY and Candice LeRae, for example.

#1. Erick Rowan could be utilized more

PW Chronicle @_PWChronicle “Who’s gonna miss me? I’m just Rowan.” THIS line from Erick Rowan hit hard, wow. I couldn’t imagine the pain that Rowan underwent and is still going through after the passings of brothers, Brodie Lee and Bray Wyatt. May their legacies live FOREVER. ❤️ #WWERaw

Erick Rowan is another member of The Wyatt Sicks who hasn't been utilized much by WWE. This is surprising, as he was a key member of the original Wyatt Sicks and has a lot of attachment and respect from the audience.

Instead, the big man has primarily been utilized as the muscle of The Wyatt Sicks. He does a good job at it, but it seems to be wasting the WWE star's connection with the audience.

Just like Uncle Howdy, Erick Rowan had a touching vignette and story last year. Using him more, perhaps giving more heartfelt promos in vignettes, could help the group become even more popular. At the very least, he would pose a major threat to stars on SmackDown, which would be interesting.

