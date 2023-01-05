Major trade between brands, management intimidated by mysterious figure - 5 ways WWE could move Alexa Bliss over to SmackDown

WWE is going through changes. 2022 was a pivotal year for the promotion, as Vince McMahon was accused of numerous scandals that ultimately led to him retiring from the company. Triple H took control from there and the company's product has continued to evolve ever since.

Part of the new regime's goals have seemingly been to correct the course of many stars. Wrestlers such as Ricochet, LA Knight, Nikki Cross, and others have had their presentations adjusted or enhanced. There are numerous examples of this happening.

Another star who is seemingly undergoing a major adjustment is Alexa Bliss. While much of her 2022 left something to be desired for some fans, she started 2023 out with a bang on WWE RAW, snapping after a Bray Wyatt link was teased.

Bray Wyatt is a major star on Friday Night SmackDown with ongoing storylines on the brand. If Bliss is set to be associated with him in some way, she'll likely need to move over to the blue brand. How might WWE choose to explain her jumping ship to SmackDown? This list will cover a handful of potential options.

Below are five ways WWE could move Alexa Bliss over to SmackDown.

#5. She could be fired from WWE RAW due to her actions

Alexa Bliss snapped on WWE RAW. For those unaware, she challenged Bianca Belair for The EST's coveted WWE RAW Women's Championship before the bout was interrupted by a figure in an Uncle Howdy mask. That, along with some titantron teases seemingly from Bray Wyatt, caused Bliss to snap.

She assaulted Bianca Belair in vicious fashion, leaving the RAW Women's Champion battered and bloody. That wasn't all, however. Alexa also attacked the referee in an act that surely has to be frowned upon.

Bobby Lashley was nearly fired for similar behavior, so Adam Pearce may have no choice but to release Bliss from her RAW contract. If he does, FOX executives may immediately attempt to bring Alexa over to the blue brand where she can unite with either Uncle Howdy or Wyatt.

#4. Alexa Bliss could be traded to SmackDown

Shotzi on SmackDown

One of the most fun aspects of a WWE brand split is the separate rosters. While the company doesn't do a great job of enforcing the split at times, having the stars apart can make for exciting moments once they finally interact.

This can happen at events such as The Royal Rumble or when drafts shake up the rosters. Another fun way of moving people to a different brand and having them interact with new stars is by having RAW and SmackDown trade talent. This may be what happens with Alexa Bliss.

The SmackDown women's division has a lot of quality talent, but it arguably needs a few more stars. WWE could trade Alexa Bliss with someone like Shotzi or Xia Li, which would allow for Little Miss Bliss to associate with her creepy comrades while also giving a star more time to shine on RAW's stacked women's roster.

#3. Her RAW contract may expire

Trading requires cooperation between the two brands, but that isn't always necessary. There's a chance that Alexa Bliss could show up on SmackDown without RAW officials having anything to do with the decision.

WWE could simply reveal that Bliss' contract with Monday Night RAW has expired, which has allowed her to sign with Friday Night SmackDown. She could appear out of nowhere or the company could hype up her arrival ahead of time.

Given how intrigued fans are about contract statuses in wrestling, World Wrestling Entertainment really should capitalize on it more for story purposes. Having wrestlers' contracts expire on RAW leading to them jumping to SmackDown could make for entertaining television.

#2. Bliss could be moved to SmackDown in a draft

Alexa Bliss gives a creepy smile

The WWE draft is one of the most exciting times of the year for pro wrestling fans, at least when it's executed correctly. As noted earlier in this article, when rosters are kept separate, it makes any crossover exciting. Drafts increase that excitement exponentially as they can shake up both rosters completely moving forward.

WWE hasn't had a draft in quite some time. There was rumored to be one following SummerSlam in 2022, but the rumored time came and passed with nothing ever announced. Many fans hope for a shakeup following WrestleMania 39 in a few months, but the company could surprise everybody and do one even sooner.

If a draft does take place at any point in the coming months, it could be the vehicle used to move Bliss from the red brand to Friday Night SmackDown. This would allow her to join up with Bray Wyatt, Uncle Howdy, or whatever other devious entity she seemingly has some kind of relationship with.

#1. Adam Pearce may be intimidated by either Bray Wyatt or Uncle Howdy

Uncle Howdy, Bray Wyatt, and LA Knight

Who is haunting Alexa Bliss? Most fans have been under the impression that the mysterious images popping up and the lights cutting during segments & matches featuring Bliss were coming from Bray Wyatt, but the mysterious Uncle Howdy masks on RAW have raised some doubts. Could it actually be Howdy who's been communicating with Alexa?

While the relationship between Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy isn't clear, one of them is either harassing Alexa Bliss or reaching out to her in some way. Whichever one it is likely wants to see the former RAW Women's Champion back on SmackDown.

If they want Bliss on the blue brand, they could potentially go to Adam Pearce and other WWE officials and intimidate them into making a move. Both Bray and this mysterious Uncle Howdy figure are intimidating. If they demand something be done, Pearce will likely obey just for his own safety.

