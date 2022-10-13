5 ways WWE NXT can beat AEW Dynamite next week

WWE NXT jumped from Wednesday nights to Tuesday nights in mid-April 2021. All Elite Wrestling’s (AEW) Tony Khan appeared off camera to announce that next week’s episode of Dynamite will air on Tuesday, October 18, 2022.

The move will protect AEW’s ratings from getting eaten alive by Game 1 of Major League Baseball’s American League Championship Series, which is scheduled to air on TBS on Wednesday next week. However, the promotion will go head-to-head with familiar foes NXT again.

The Wednesday Night Wars saw AEW walk all over NXT for nearly 18 months between October 2019 and April 2021. While Triple H did not see the young promotion as a threat at the time, he was forced to move NXT to Tuesday nights after his brand’s ratings suffered nearly every week.

This time around, WWE will be looking to get some revenge on AEW while ensuring that they do not lose the battle for ratings on Tuesday night. It will be interesting to see what both brands have in store for the fans to come out on top of each other.

Last week’s episode of NXT saw the brand build some interesting matches. A main roster star also appeared on the show to set up a match against Alba Fyre. Meanwhile, AEW saw Orange Cassidy defeat PAC to win the All Atlantic title on the show.

Check out the five ways in which WWE NXT can beat AEW in ratings next Tuesday night.

#5. WWE NXT has booked many more women’s matches on the card than AEW

They know Dynamite will only have one women's match so they are loading their show up with women's matches to attract that viewer instead. Gotta hand it to NXT with their strategy going into next week when they go head-to-head with AEW.They know Dynamite will only have one women's match so they are loading their show up with women's matches to attract that viewer instead.

The women’s division of both brands is great, to say the least. WWE NXT is grooming the next batch of world champions, while AEW has some of the best female wrestlers in the world.

Fans love to see women wrestle, especially since the bar has been raised over the past decade or so. WWE has booked some top matches for next week’s show that will host at least three women’s matches according to the card.

Meanwhile, AEW only seems to have one women’s match on the card for Tuesday night. Both brands will try to make their matches as entertaining as possible.

NXT has some big names who can help put on stellar matches to make the show enjoyable. It will give the brand an added advantage as the tag team division of the brand has been rather weak and the women could help fill the void with some great contests.

#4. Cora Jade could face a former champion from RAW on WWE NXT

Cora Jade is engaged in a grudge rivalry against Roxanne Perez on WWE NXT. The two superstars are waiting to get their hands on each other and rip each other apart.

Next week, Perez will pick and opponent for Jade to take on during the show. To make matters interesting, the superstar will be from the RAW brand.

The women’s division of RAW is loaded with some top names. It looks like the creative team will use a former champion during the contest to increase the ratings of the show.

Perez could pick some interesting names, such as Candice LeRae, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, or some other babyface to take on the 21-year-old. A win for Jade will help her gain momentum ahead of the match between her and Perez at Halloween Havoc.

#3. WWE NXT could pull off a massive surprise from the SmackDown brand to counter AEW

Charlotte Flair's appearance on WWE NXT could overshadow anything AEW has to offer

Meanwhile, Cora Jade will pick an opponent from SmackDown for Roxanne Perez. Cora will not go easy on Roxanne, and she will likely pick the meanest heel from the Blue brand to take on her former friend.

WWE could pull off a massive surprise and have Charlotte Flair return on the show to fight Perez. Flair has been out of action since May 2022 and it would be a great way to bring her back. Her return will boost the show’s ratings as she is the most decorated female superstar in the company.

The Queen has returned to the brand for a few matches and a short title run in the recent past, and it would be great to have her back on the show. If Flair is unavailable, WWE could look to bring back Sasha Banks or Naomi during the broadcast. Either superstar’s return will help boost the show’s ratings.

Jade is one of the best heels in the company and the creative team should give her the chance to introduce a big name from SmackDown to face Roxanne Perez on Tuesday night. The move will help the company get one over AEW.

#2. Sonya Deville will bring more eyeballs to the brand on Tuesday Night

WWE NXT brought back Sonya Deville to counter AEW

On the previous episode of WWE NXT, Alba Fyre took on Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction in a singles match. Both superstars put on a good fight and Fyre had the upper hand for most of the match.

In the end, she finished Jayne off to pick up the win. As she retreated up the ramp after her win, she was attacked by a hooded fan. The fan was revealed to be Sonya Deville, who was previously working on the main roster.

This coming Tuesday, Alba Fyre and Sonya Deville will compete in a dream match. The two superstars have never faced each other in the company before.

The booking will allow the brand to get more viewership as Deville’s fans will likely tune into the show. She had a great run on the main roster, and it looks like she will be joining her best friend Mandy Rose as part of Toxic Attraction.

A solid match between Deville and Fyre can be expected that will likely see interference from Jacy Jayne, Gigi Dolin, and Rose. The contest will likely be the main event of the show and overshadow anything AEW has to offer.

#1. Cameron Grimes is looking to team up with someone from outside WWE NXT

The Dyad were looking to become the next challengers for the WWE NXT Tag Team Championship on last week’s show. They had the upper hand in the contest before Cameron Grimes attacked their leader Joe Gacy and caused a distraction. It allowed Edris Enofé & Malik Blade to pick up the win.

After the match, Gacy and his men sent a direct message to Grimes. The Schism challenged The Technical Savage to a 3-on-1 Handicap Match on next week’s show.

Later, Grimes said that he would be happy to face The Schism. However, he revealed that two men from outside the brand would help him during the match. The six-man tag team match is set for next Tuesday night, and Grimes will likely have two surprise partners from RAW or SmackDown who will team up with him.

LA Knight, Tommaso Ciampa, Kevin Owens, and T-Bar are a few of the superstars who could team up with Grimes for the contest. WWE could also look to bring a rebranded T-Bar to the screen before preparing him for a revamped main roster run.

The possibilities are endless, as anyone could appear to team up with The Technical Savage against The Schism. The surprise will help WWE NXT boost ratings and will likely get the upper hand over AEW next Tuesday.

