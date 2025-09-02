5 Ways WWE could punish Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed after Clash in Paris

Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed caused chaos at WWE Clash in Paris. The duo brutally attacked Roman Reigns after his win over Reed in the opening match of the night.Reigns was celebrating with the WWE Universe and giving away his signed sneakers to the fans before Breakker ambushed him and hit him with a Spear through the commentary desk. The assault didn't just stop there, as Reed joined in and got the last laugh over The OTC. Jey Uso tried helping his cousin, but paid the price for it.Backstage, Adam Pearce kicked Breakker and Reed out of the arena and banned them from Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship defense in the main event. The RAW General Manager didn't have any punishment in store for The Vision duo on this week's show, allowing them to once again destroy Jey and LA Knight before Jimmy Uso made the save.If Pearce wants to avoid The Vision causing chaos, then here are five ways he could punish Breakker and Reed after Clash in Paris.#5. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed could be suspended without payAt Clash in Paris, Adam Pearce threatened to suspend Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed without pay. Eventually, he opted not to and simply asked the two men to leave the arena.Despite Pearce's warning at Clash in Paris, the two didn't hold themselves back on RAW and continued their brutal assault after winning the main event. This time around, the RAW General Manager could actually decide to suspend them without pay.#4. Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker might be banned from accompanying Seth Rollins for the rest of 2025Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker were not allowed to corner Seth Rollins for his title defense at Clash in Paris. The Visionary successfully retained the World Heavyweight Championship against LA Knight, Jey Uso, and CM Punk after receiving help from his wife, Becky Lynch.Rollins and Lynch stood tall over Punk, who was pinned by the reigning World Heavyweight Champion after being hit with the Stomp on a steel chair. If Reed and Breakker are indeed banned from accompanying Rollins for the rest of 2025, Lynch could step in and corner her husband for most of his matches.#3. Reed and Breakker could not allowed to challenge for the WWE World Tag Team ChampionshipBronson Reed and Bron Breakker have been destroying superstars on RAW left, right, and center, without actually showing any interest in challenging for the World Tag Team Championship. The titles are currently held by The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh.Reed and Breakker are expected to feud with The Usos, who reunited on this week's Monday Night RAW after Jimmy Uso saved his brother, Jey. As part of Adam Pearce's punishment, he could ban Reed and Breakker from challenging for the World Tag Team Championship even if they wanted to.#2. Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker could be banned from challenging for any singles championshipSticking to the same trend, another option for Adam Pearce in this situation would be to ban Reed and Breakker from challenging for a singles championship on the main roster.Breakker is a former Intercontinental Champion, whereas Reed hasn't won a title on the main roster, but is a former NXT North American Champion. It remains quite unlikely for the duo to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship held by their leader, Seth Rollins, unless one of them decides to betray The Vision.#1. Adam Pearce might break up The VisionIt's no secret that Adam Pearce is probably tired of The Vision causing chaos every week, almost on every single WWE show they're in. At Clash in Paris, they made sure that Roman Reigns was stretchered out of the arena and also destroyed Jey Uso. The Yeet Man was once again targeted on RAW before his brother came to his aid.One of the easier yet effective methods to stop The Vision's attacks would be to draft either Bronson Reed or Bron Breakker to SmackDown. Pearce could cut a deal with Nick Aldis and have either one join the blue brand.