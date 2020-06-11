5 WCW stars Vince McMahon pushed in WWE and 5 he didn't

Here are 5 WCW stars that Vince McMahon pushed and 5 he didn't in WWE after buying off the competition.

Many of the wrestlers that he pushed went on to become megastars.

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Vince McMahon

The latter part of the 90s saw both WWE and WCW engaging in a rating war that lasted for several years. The two corporations were hell-bent on trumping each other at any cost, and it gave birth to possibly the greatest era in the history of professional wrestling, the Attitude Era.

By early 2001, WCW's product had become watered down and the ratings had fallen to the point that Vince McMahon managed to buy his competition off in one of the most memorable moments in all of pro-wrestling.

Over the next few years, Vince McMahon brought in a bunch of WCW stars, in addition to the ones who had jumped ship to WWE before WCW's ship sank. A select few managed to impress the WWE Chairman, while many others weren't pushed to the main event throughout their WWE stints.

Let's take a look at five WCW stars Vince McMahon pushed in WWE, as well as five stars who he didn't.

#5 Chris Jericho (pushed)

Chris Jericho

The current AEW star made his way to WWE way before WCW was bought off by Vince McMahon. The decision was a right one on Jericho's part, as he turned from a WCW Cruiserweight to one of the greatest World Champions in WWE history.

Jericho feuded with all-time greats like Shawn Michaels, John Cena, and Triple H, and is a nine-time Intercontinental Champion. His star is still shining bright all these years later, and he is currently doing his bit towards turning AEW into a top company and an alternative to WWE.

Advertisement

#5 Buff Bagwell (not pushed)

Buff Bagwell

Buff Bagwell was a strong mid-carder in WCW and won the WCW World Tag Team titles on 5 occasions. When WCW was bought off by WWE in March 2001, Bagwell was one of the first wrestlers to sign with Vince McMahon's promotion.

He soon faced Booker T for the WCW title on an episode of RAW in his debut match. The bout left a lot to be desired and he was released mere days later due to complaints about his demeanor.

1 / 5 NEXT