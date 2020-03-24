5 WCW World Champions that never won a WWE Title

There were some great WCW Champions that won multiple WWE titles

But there were a select few that never did win any WWE Championship in any capacity

Sting wasn't there for long but who else didn't come close? (Pic Source: WWE)

Remember World Championship Wrestling? The company that gave Vince McMahon a run for his money. True, they used former WWE Superstars to do it, but the nWo angle certainly worked for a few years as Monday Nitro beat WWE RAW in the ratings for 83 weeks. During that time and even before that, WCW had produced great World Champions.

A lot of those people won multiple titles within the WWE. That list includes Booker T, Ric Flair, Big Show (The Giant), Macho Man Randy Savage, Goldberg, Kevin Nash, Chris Benoit, Sid Vicious, Jeff Jarrett, etc. While those names are fans that everyone remembers, there was a select group that didn't even win a WWE title of any kind during their time with the company.

It might be shocking to a few people, but it's true. They didn't even win a single title during their time in WWE.

Here are five WCW World Champions that didn't ever win a WWE Title.

#5 Vince Russo

The man who would be king (Pic Source: WWE)

The most infamous name in professional wrestling, Vince Russo was a WWE writer for years, before he was signed by WCW to take over booking duties. Some have even accused Russo of accelerating the demise of WCW, but that's up for debate. With that being said, Russo was a believer in 'Crash Television' which resulted in multiple face/heel turns, title changes, and more emphasis on entertainment.

Perhaps, the most controversial aspect of this approach was making himself an on-air authority figure and eventually booking himself to become WCW World Champion. While he only held the title for a mere seven days similar to how Vince McMahon won the WWE Championship, he would relinquish the WWE Championship.

Before it's pointed out that Russo never wrestled in WWE, it still counts as he did work for WWE and was WCW World Champion.

