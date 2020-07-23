5 WCW wrestlers who became bigger stars after signing with WWE and 5 who didn't

When WWE and WCW were battling for rating supremacy, we saw a number of wrestlers move between the two promotions to varying degrees of success. The excitement of a WCW wrestler making their WWE debut is something we haven't had since WWE bought their rivals in 2001.

Today, we pay tribute to the battle between WWE and WCW, and take a look at a number of Superstars who moved between the two promotions to take a look at which Superstars were bigger stars after moving, and some who were not.

#5 Not a bigger star after moving to WWE - Lance Storm

Lance Storm

Lance Storm found quite a bit of success in WCW, especially as the leader of Team Canada.

He won the WCW United States Championship, WCW Hardcore Championship and the WCW Cruiserweight Championship soon after his debut and held all three titles at once at one point. This makes Lance Storm the only person in WCW history to ever hold three titles at once.

After purchasing WCW in 2001, WWE brought in Storm but he never found the same success in the Fed.

Despite his obvious genius in the ring, WWE never really gave Storm a chance to shine. It is believed that those backstage thought that Storm didn’t have enough personality.

Despite finding some success in WWE, it never matched that early success in WCW. He left WWE in 2005 and started the Storm Wrestling Academy where he has helped train the likes of Tyler Breeze and Rachel Ellering.

Advertisement

EXCLUSIVE: "I would have loved to have been in the ring with him in my prime."@LanceStorm talks about rejoining WWE as a producer and reveals which emerging Superstar he would want to battle if he ever stepped back in the ring. pic.twitter.com/U224aVkpQh — WWE (@WWE) December 7, 2019

#5 Bigger star after moving to WWE - Gregory Helms

The Hurricane

Greogory Helms’ WCW contract was one of the 25 that were included in the deal that saw WWE purchase their former rivals.

Helms wrestled in the Cruiserweight division for most of his run in WCW and was a former Cruiserweight and Hardcore Champion. Helms also wrestled on the last ever episode of Monday Nitro where he retained the Cruiserweight Championship against Chavo Guerrero.

Helms made his WWE debut as part of the Invasion angle but soon adopted the persona that is still loved by fans today - The Hurricane.

Under The Hurricane’s mask, Helms became one of the most popular performers in the company at that point, and won a number of titles including an European Championship as well as tag-team gold.

Have you hugged a superhero lately? @TheMarkHenry must really love me. 🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/nmK92FfgSd — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) July 23, 2020

The Hurricane’s last WWE appearance came at the 2018 Royal Rumble. Helms was working as a backstage producer in WWE until earlier this year.