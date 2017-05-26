5 Weirdest petitions WWE fans started online

The WWE fans have more power today than ever before. This has resulted in them starting some weird petitions online.

@KayfabeDiaries by Akhilesh Gannavarapu Top 5 / Top 10 26 May 2017, 11:00 IST

The WWE fans wanted the company to throw Donald Trump out of their Hall of Fame

‘With great power, comes great responsibility’. Today, more than ever before, fans of professional wrestling have the ability to alter wrestlers’ career paths. The explosion of social media has equipped fans with the ability to tell the organisations what they exactly think about the product.

In the past, there were several occasions when the organisations changed storylines/angles, succumbing to the pressure exerted by the fans. In this day and age, the fans are more vocal than ever before.

This, coupled with the fact that WWE - a publicly traded company, needs to please its sponsors, has given the fans the ammunition to have their voices heard.

However, this has also led to the fans starting some ridiculous campaigns and petitions. While the fans are within their rights to express their feelings, one needs to understand that WWE is more entertainment than sport. Today, we take a look at five of the weirdest petitions the WWE fans ran online.

#5 Petition for Roman Reigns to remove his “illegal” vest

It comes as no surprise that a large portion of WWE fanbase dislikes Roman Reigns. For years, the fans have expressed their displeasure concerning Roman Reigns’ push to the top. This included booing Reigns at every possible opportunity, and celebrating the fall of the ‘Roman Empire’.

More recently, the fans rejoiced when Reigns was decimated by Braun Strowman - an indication of their true feelings towards Reigns. However, one fan took the absurdity up a notch when he started an online petition, for Roman Reigns to remove his vest.

In his petition, the fan stated, “Roman Reigns has been breaking the rules of Admiral-Lord Mountevans Unified Rules of Professional Wrestling through the use of illegal body armour to protect himself during the course of matches with legitimately dressed competitors, and has been doing so throughout his career. We require swift action that prohibits the use of this body armour in all future WWE contests by Mr Reigns and anyone else.”

It is unknown if the petition was real or just some troll trying to make a name for himself, but nearly 4,000 fans signed the petition!