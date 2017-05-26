5 Weirdest petitions WWE fans started online

The WWE fans have more power today than ever before. This has resulted in them starting some weird petitions online.

#2 Petition to remove Donald Trump from the WWE Hall of Fame

There was a petition to remove the POTUS from the WWE Hall of Fame

Professional wrestling and politics, no matter what the promoters say, are entwined. Former professional wrestlers have become politicians - the best example would be the former Governor of Minnesota, Jesse Ventura.

More recent examples would be Kane, Rhyno and the former CEO of WWE, and the current Administrator of Small Business Administration under the Trump Administration, Linda McMahon.

The line in the sand, of course, is understanding the extent to which politics can be integrated into professional wrestling. The current President of the United States, Donald Trump is a big fan of the McMahons and the WWE. In fact, Trump was inducted into the Celebrity Wing of the WWE Hall of Fame back in 2013.

However, after Trump’s comments during his presidential campaign, where he targeted the Mexicans and the minorities in the United States, WWE fans started a petition, where they demanded that Donald Trump be removed from the WWE Hall of Fame.

WWE immediately shot down the request, saying they are not in the business of politics and had no plans to respond to any of the political rhetoric.

