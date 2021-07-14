5 weirdest pieces of WWE merch you can still buy on their shop

When it comes to wrestling, WWE is the maestro of merchandise. The king of ka-ching. They've capitalized on all kinds of trends, whether they're right on time or four years too late, to get into the pockets of the WWE Universe.

Now, before you've read the list, I know you're going to ask. No, New Day's Booty O's and Unicorn Horns are not on this list. Can't buy them from WWE Shop anymore. Even if you could, they're not weird, they're awesome. Anything New Day does is certified money and anyone that says otherwise is a dork.

Still, there's some stuff that WWE produces that is a little hard to explain to folks who don't watch wrestling. Honestly, even if they do, you might still have a difficult time explaining why you bought some of this stuff. And that's coming from someone who bought the Useless Box.

But I'm not here to explain my poor purchasing decisions. Let's take a look at some of the weirdest bits of merchandise you can still buy on the WWE shop.

#5. The Fiend's custom WWE Universal Championship

Whether or not you think The Fiend should have won one of WWE's most prized championships, it's hard to deny he's a merchandising goldmine. The mask, the puppets, all of it. Bray Wyatt, when it comes to characters, is a genius and is quite marketable in that aspect.

However, when the super evil demon clown decided he wanted to go after the Universal Championship, fans were skeptical. When he beat Seth Rollins for the title at WWE Crown Jewel in 2019, fans weren't sure how to feel. Sure, Wyatt deserved it. He's been one of the most entertaining acts in WWE for over half a decade.

However, why would The Fiend want it? It only got weirder when he presented a new version of the belt to the WWE Universe. Of all the characters to get a customized title, The Fiend's was probably the worst and most hideous. Yes, even worse than the spinner belt. To be fair, that was the point this time around, where as the spinner belt was a slap in the face of the wrestling gods.

Even stranger was the replica belt that WWE began selling soon after it arrived on television. You could buy the limited edition title for a low price of $6,500! Unlike most replica titles you can find on the WWE shop, these were hand crafted by horror legend Tom Savini. Savini is known for his special effects magic in films such as Friday the 13th, Dawn of the Dead, Creepshow and more.

Savini's been involved in the masks for The Fiend as well, both the initial one and the burned version seen leading up to WrestleMania 37. Still, with shipping and taxes, the belt would cost around $7,000.

Now, a year and a half later, the belt's price has been severely reduced. $429.99 will net you this title. If you're a horror fan or a big enough fan of The Fiend, that may be a better asking price.

I am both, so I'll be getting it now while it's on sale for $422.49. I said it was weird merch, I didn't say it wasn't awesome.

