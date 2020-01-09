5 weirdest WWE Championship wins in the 2010s

Lesnar v Wyatt at WrestleMania 33

The weird and yet wonderful world of WWE often ensures that some interesting characters are featured towards the top of the card - and yes, when we say interesting, we don't necessarily always mean that in a positive manner.

The WWE Championship is a prestigious title in more ways than one, but there's no point in acting as if it hasn't been through some serious changes and alterations over the years. From the 60s all the way up to the present day, we've been witness to some fascinating title changes - and that's especially true for the 2010s.

Now that the decade has been and gone, we thought it'd be a great idea to look back to some of the most bizarre WWE title wins in the last ten years. Buckle up, because we guarantee a few of these have slipped your mind.

#1 Sheamus - Fatal 4-Way (2010)

The Celtic Warrior shocked the world

It was pretty clear to see that Sheamus was going to be a rising star in one way or another after his debut, but few could've anticipated that he'd make such a quick impact.

While his first run with a world title may not have gone to plan, his second was surely set to be even bigger and better - only it didn't really feel that way as a direct result of him winning the belt in such a weird way.

He captured the championship in the midst of a hectic Fatal 4-Way main event that also saw The Nexus invading and beating everyone in sight. Nobody really knew what had happened, to be honest, and it was all a little bit of a blur.

For the shock factor it was definitely intriguing, but we felt as if the win needed to be a bit more emphatic.

