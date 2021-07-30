5 wildest crowd reactions to wrestling matches in history

We all love attending wrestling events and getting involved with the action, vocally and with our hands. We have our favorites who we cheer for as well as those we despise, but it is all in good nature.

Sometimes, this can be elevated due to the nature of the match, or the competitors involved. Take this past weekend at GCW's Homecoming event. Matt Cardona captured the GCW Championship by defeating GCW hero Nick Gage. Following the match, Cardona was pelted with objects thrown by the GCW fans.

Matt Cardona beats Nick Gage, becomes GCW World Champion, gets absolutely peppered with beer, soda and water bottles then exits the arena with the belt.



Absolute scenes.#GCWHomecoming pic.twitter.com/0JQTazpL5b — Colby F. of Fightful & WrestleZone (@ColbsMMA) July 25, 2021

It was a reaction we hadn't seen in wrestling for a long time, involving a heel wrestler coming to a promotion and winning their top title. That being said, let's take a look at the five wildest crowd reactions to wrestling matches in history.

#5 John Cena wrestling CM Punk at WWE Money in the Bank 2011

John Cena and CM Punk on Monday Night RAW

What an atmosphere it was at the Allstate Arena in Chicago for John Cena vs. CM Punk for the WWE Championship in 2011. CM Punk, performing in his hometown and threatening to leave WWE with their main title belt, against WWE's poster boy.

The crowd couldn't have been more one-sided. The arena was deafened by CM Punk chants as he made his entrance. It was clobbering time for Punk. As for Cena, he was booed all the way from his entrance until the very end of the match.

Of course, this match couldn't have finished without any shenanigans. It saw Mr. McMahon try to interfere with John Laurinaitis to end the match early, throwing shade at Survivor Series 1997 when he screwed Bret Hart. That didn't happen. Punk ended up winning the match, and left the arena through his hometown fans, and blew a kiss to the livid Chairman.

In front of a hometown crowd at Allstate Arena in Rosemont,Illinois,CM Punk defeats John Cena for the WWE Championship at Money In The Bank 2011. pic.twitter.com/gJdWMXquTa — Rasslin' History 101 (@WrestlingIsKing) February 22, 2021

The fans went wild for Punk's victory. Every single person in the arena that night wanted Punk to win the title and leave WWE with the belt. Today, it is still one of the most talked-about matches and iconic moments. It was mainly because of the wild reaction of the WWE Universe during the whole match. Even earlier in the night, fans were chanting CM Punk's name during other wrestling matches on the card.

Just Rewatched Money in the Bank 2011 with some friends, AMAZING show pic.twitter.com/BKtTwWlCNd — Hunter (-_•) (@HunterPWWE5) July 12, 2020

