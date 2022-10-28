5 women who could answer Ronda Rousey's open challenge on WWE SmackDown

Ronda Rousey will issue an open challenge on the October 28th 2022 episode of WWE SmackDown for the SmackDown Women's Championship. It will be The Rowdy One's first title defense since dethroning Liv Morgan at Extreme Rules and turning her back on the WWE Universe. Fans are excited to find out who will answer the challenge and attempt to dethrone the Baddest Woman On The Planet.

Rousey only recently regained her title, so she is unlikely to lose it tonight. However, the company has been full of swerves lately, so there's always a possibility of a surprise. Depending on which female superstar walks through the curtain to challenge, we might be in for a shocker.

Here are five women that could answer Ronda Rousey's open challenge.

#5: Ronda Rousey could squash one of the less-used members of the blue brand's women's division

Ronda Rousey's rule over the WWE SmackDown Women's division could begin with a show of dominance

Ronda Rousey's WWE SmackDown Open Challenge provides a unique opportunity to give a title shot to one of the under-utilized women on the brand. This scenario also gives The Rowdy One a chance to remind the division how dominant and ruthless she can be as champion.

Should the likes of Xia Li, Aaliyah and Lacey Evans answer the call, Rousey could defeat them in quick and resounding fashion. This would be the first step in rebuilding her aura, which was somewhat weakened by consecutive defeats to Liv Morgan. A squash match could also write off the defeated party being repackaged and reintroduced to a later date.

#4: Shotzi could renew her rivalry with Ronda Rousey over the SmackDown Women's Championship

Shotzi has slowly but steadily been building a head of babyface momentum since the Triple H era dawned. The Ballsy Badass not only turned babyface to kick off her character rejuvenation under the new regime, but she also regained the TCB tank, a very popular aspect of her presentation. She has since become one of the most popular babyfaces on the blue brand alongside the likes of Raquel Rodriguez.

Shotzi feuded with Ronda Rousey during the latter's previous stint as SmackDown champion, but she was defeated decisively. Her new-found babyface momentum could prompt her to take another shot at The Rowdy One, this time with the WWE Universe fully behind her.

#3: The new, edgier version of Liv Morgan may seek revenge against the woman who dethroned her

Morgan hasn't been the same since losing the WWE SmackDown Women's title to Rousey

Since losing the SmackDown Women's championship to Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules, Liv Morgan seems like a different person. Gone are the smiles, naivety and nobility of the girl who achieved her childhood dream at Money In The Bank. Morgan has adopted an edgier and more ruthless attitude to prove that her 98-day reign as champion wasn't a fluke.

So far, Sonya Deville has been the only victim of Morgan's wrath, suffering two consecutive attacks. The open challenge could see the former Riott Squad member challenge the woman who dethroned her and sparked the transformation. Even if she doesn't win the title back, a vicious attack on Rousey resulting in a countout or disqualification would establish her as a top threat instantly.

#2: Shayna Baszler could re-emerge to challenge her old friend

Shayna Baszler has not been seen on WWE SmackDown since she unsuccessfully challenged Liv Morgan for the Women's title. The buildup to her defeat at Clash At The Castle saw Baszler accused of "going soft" by long-time friend Ronda Rousey. The Baddest Woman On The Planet cut a scathing promo claiming The Queen Of Spades "used to be a killer" and asking the latter what happened to her.

The former NXT Women's Champion could return in an emphatic manner by stepping up to Rousey, reminding both her friend and the world of her killer instinct. Rousey vs. Baszler has been a dream feud for fans since The Rowdy One joined WWE. Iconic feuds like Kevin Owens vs John Cena started through open challenges, and tonight's open challenge could open a similar path for the former MMA stars.

#1: Becky Lynch could pull off a shocking return on WWE SmackDown with WrestleMania implications

A long awaited rematch could be set up on WWE SmackDown

Becky Lynch is most fans' early dream opponent for Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 39. The WWE Universe is dying to see The Man rekindle hostilities with The Baddest Woman On The Planet on The Grandest Stage Of Them All, this time one-on-one. Big Time Becks, though, has been out with a shoulder injury since the RAW after Summerslam when she was shelved by Damage CTRL.

Lynch has been quiet throughout her rehabilitation, but her initially projected healing window of 8-12 weeks has elapsed. The Man could make a blockbuster return by answering Rousey's challenge on WWE SmackDown and kicking off a long-term feud culminating at 'Mania. It wouldn't be the first time the inaugural SmackDown Women's Champion has pulled off such a blockbuster return after the events of Summerslam 2021!

