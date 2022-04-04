5 women who can be 'Ms. WrestleMania'

WrestleMania is the grandest stage in the pro wrestling industry. Every WWE Superstar dreams of creating iconic moments and giving their best performances there.

Just as there are superstars who define eras and generations, there are superstars who define the event. The Undertaker is synonymous with The Show of Shows, as is someone like Shawn Michaels.

The latter is popularly called Mr. WrestleMania for his countless great performances and moments at The Showcase of the Immortals. When it comes to his female counterparts, however, we are yet to see anyone step up and take the moniker for their own.

In that regard, here are five women who could become WWE's 'Ms. WrestleMania'.

#5. Charlotte Flair could be Ms. WrestleMania

Charlotte Flair has been a WWE mainstay for many years

Charlotte Flair has been a consistent performer and has racked up some big wins at WWE's biggest event. She's wrestled for the RAW, SmackDown and NXT Women's Championships and won more matches than she has lost at The Show of Shows.

Other feathers in Flair's cap include ending Asuka's undefeated streak and being part of the main event of 'Mania 35. Given her stellar performances on big shows and her consistent success, The Queen would be a safe bet for the title of Ms. WrestleMania.

#4. The Role Model takes on a new role

Bayley made her 'Mania debut at WrestleMania 33, where she retained her RAW Women's Championship against three elite competitors. Since then, she has gone on to win one match and lose two, holding a .50 win record at the event.

However, every time she has walked into 'Mania as Women's Champion, she has walked out the same way. She seems to turn up the intensity at The Grandest Stage of Them All, making her worthy of the Ms. WrestleMania tag.

#3. Becky Lynch turns the show into Wrestle'MAN'ia

No one has more momentum in WWE today than Becky Lynch

There is a simple rule in pro wrestling: if you have a red-hot star on your hands, push them to the moon. That is what WWE did with Becky Lynch, who became one of the most popular superstars in the industry in a short span of time.

Lynch's meteoric rise to the top saw her main-event the 35th edition of WWE's top show alongside Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair. She also ended up winning the match, cementing herself as a centerpiece of the business.

That's why no one will bat an eyelid if WWE brands The Man as Ms. WrestleMania. She could serve as the measuring stick for superstars looking to make a name for themselves at The Show of Shows.

#2. Ronda Rousey adds another feather to her cap

Ronda Rousey could be the torchbearer for 'Mania

Ronda Rousey has impressed in all three matches she has contested at 'Mania. Even though she's come up short in two of them, she has displayed remarkable consistency and skill.

Rousey has previously remarked that any ring she steps into is hers. Having conquered the UFC in the past, she is all set to conquer the squared circle, and especially the one at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

If The Baddest Woman on The Planet can provide memorable matches at 'Mania every year like Mr. Michaels did, we have no doubt that she could earn the title of Ms. WrestleMania. Considering the fact that she is a box office sensation with legitimate fighting credentials, the stage is already set for her.

#1. Bianca Belair is dubbed Ms. Wr'EST'leMania

In an era dominated by The Four Horsewomen, Bianca Belair has risen to the top with her shining character work and steller in-ring ability. The current RAW Women's Champion is always looking to make every 'Mania hit the EST degree at all levels.

Belair main-evented WWE's flagship event in her debut on the show and won the SmackDown Women's Championship from Sasha Banks. Fast-forward 12 months, and she has knocked off Becky Lynch and won the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38.

The EST of WWE is currently 2-0 at The Show of Shows, and makes a clear case for herself to be called Ms. WrestleMania. WWE could even try something Undertaker-ish with her and have her go on an undefeated streak at 'Mania for a while.

