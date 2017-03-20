5 women John Cena has dated

Big Match John has hooked up with quite a few women in his life.

The WWE’s power couple

When you’re a celebrity, your love life is under constant scrutiny. The general public wants as much information as they can get their hands on about what their favourite celebs are doing and it’s no different for WWE Superstars.

And, when it comes to WWE Superstars, there is nobody bigger than John Cena. Well, there’s The Rock, but I think we can all agree that he’s more of a movie star than a WWE Superstar these days. So, back to my original point, there is nobody bigger than Big Match John in the WWE.

As one would expect, the leader of the Cenation has had his fair share of female companions over the years.

Right from his early days as a trainee in WWE’s developmental territory of OVW to the superstardom he has found in equalling Ric Flair’s record of 16 World Titles, Cena has had a number of girlfriends and was even married at one point.

So, without further ado, let’s get into our list of 5 women John Cena has dated:

#1 Nikki Bella

We start this list off with John Cena’s latest beau, Nikki Bella. One-half of the Bella twins and The Face that Runs the Place have been an item since 2013 and this relationship seems to be one where Cena finally settles down with The One.

The two are currently working together on-screen for the first time in their careers and are embroiled in a heated feud with The Miz and Maryse where the heels have repeatedly rammed home the point that Cena will never propose to Nikki.

The obvious culmination of this angle should be Big Match John finally proposing to the love of his life and for the two to be wedded in the near future. In the days of reality television involving Total Bellas as well as Cena and Nikki’s high-profile positions in the WWE, this is a relationship which is meant to stand the test of time.

Regardless of all the nonsense, the two seem to be genuinely happy together so we wish the best for John Cena and Nikki Bella going forward.