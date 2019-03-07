5 Women who could enter the WWE Hall Of Fame in the next 5 years

WWE just recently announced that Torrie Wilson would be the latest inductee into the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame, and with Torrie's quality, it's clear that the WWE seem to be scraping the barrel for the Hall of Fame. Unfortunately, the past 20 years haven't exactly been stocked with incredibly talented female performers, so over the next 5 years, it will be tough to find top talents to induct into the Hall of Fame.

We've looked around and found some very deserving candidates, and while some of them may be considered too young to enter into the Hall of Fame, it's better than having mediocre performers from the Diva's era enter the Hall.

So sit back and read along as we look to the next 5 years of the Hall of Fame, and who will be the top women's inductee each year.

#5 Natalya

Natalya is the last graduate of the famed Hart Dungeon, being the only female to achieve such a feat, and over the past 10 years, she's been an incredibly valuable performer for the WWE.

In her time with the company, she only managed to hold Championship gold twice, but the daughter of Jim Neidhart performed admirably in any role she was given, whether it be a comedy role, a heel role or as a manager alongside Tyson Kidd & Cesaro or The Hart Dynasty.

Due to the incredible influx of new talent into the company over the last few years, Natalya and her fantastic ability have definitely been overshadowed, but she will no doubt go down as one of WWE's greats. If Natalya is to go into the Hall of Fame, it will be in around 5 years time, because she's still very valuable and a great performer, but one day soon after her retirement, Natalya will be very quickly inducted into the Hall.

