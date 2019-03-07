×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 Women who could enter the WWE Hall Of Fame in the next 5 years

Nathan Smith
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
6.93K   //    07 Mar 2019, 10:59 IST

Image result for wwe hall of fame

WWE just recently announced that Torrie Wilson would be the latest inductee into the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame, and with Torrie's quality, it's clear that the WWE seem to be scraping the barrel for the Hall of Fame. Unfortunately, the past 20 years haven't exactly been stocked with incredibly talented female performers, so over the next 5 years, it will be tough to find top talents to induct into the Hall of Fame.

We've looked around and found some very deserving candidates, and while some of them may be considered too young to enter into the Hall of Fame, it's better than having mediocre performers from the Diva's era enter the Hall.

So sit back and read along as we look to the next 5 years of the Hall of Fame, and who will be the top women's inductee each year.

#5 Natalya

Image result for natalya wwe

Natalya is the last graduate of the famed Hart Dungeon, being the only female to achieve such a feat, and over the past 10 years, she's been an incredibly valuable performer for the WWE.

In her time with the company, she only managed to hold Championship gold twice, but the daughter of Jim Neidhart performed admirably in any role she was given, whether it be a comedy role, a heel role or as a manager alongside Tyson Kidd & Cesaro or The Hart Dynasty.

Due to the incredible influx of new talent into the company over the last few years, Natalya and her fantastic ability have definitely been overshadowed, but she will no doubt go down as one of WWE's greats. If Natalya is to go into the Hall of Fame, it will be in around 5 years time, because she's still very valuable and a great performer, but one day soon after her retirement, Natalya will be very quickly inducted into the Hall.

1 / 5 NEXT
Nathan Smith
ANALYST
5 WWE superstars who will enter the Hall Of Fame over the next 5 years
RELATED STORY
Predicting the next 5 WWE Hall of Fame headliners
RELATED STORY
5 female Wrestlers who could Headline the WWE Hall of Fame
RELATED STORY
WWE Hall of Fame 2019: 5 Superstars who should be inducted into the "Legacy Wing"
RELATED STORY
5 ways to improve the WWE Hall of Fame
RELATED STORY
5 current Superstars who are future WWE Hall of Famers
RELATED STORY
5 Wrestlers Who Might Never Be In The WWE Hall Of Fame
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Next inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2019 announced
RELATED STORY
Rating the 4 best candidates to headline the 2020 WWE Hall Of Fame class
RELATED STORY
5 little-known facts about the WWE Hall of Fame
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us