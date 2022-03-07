5 women who are yet to win a championship in WWE

WWE has a variety of titles for women on the main roster. These championships are the RAW and SmackDown Women's titles and the Women's Tag Team titles. Dana Brooke is the current WWE 24/7 Champion.

A few female WWE Superstars are yet to win a championship on SmackDown, RAW, or NXT. Here's the complete list of women currently employed by WWE as of March 6, 2022, who are yet to win a title. The list is alphabetical and not a ranking. Only superstars competing on the main roster were considered for this list, so those competing on NXT or NXT UK won't appear.

#5. Aliyah

Aliyah made her WWE debut on the January 12, 2016 episode of NXT, competing in a battle royal to determine the #1 contender for the NXT Women's Championship.

She was drafted to SmackDown during the 2021 WWE Draft and has been on the brand ever since. She set the WWE record for fastest victory in her main roster debut against veteran superstar Natalya, pinning her in 3.17 seconds.

While Aliyah is yet to hold gold in WWE, she has been a champion in other promotions. She held the World Queens of Chaos Championship, the PWA Women's Championship, and was the final Southland World Wrestling Women's Champion.

At only 27 years old, Aliyah has time on her side and may eventually make her way to the top of WWE.

#4. Doudrop

Doudrop faced Becky Lynch at the 2022 Royal Rumble.

Since she started wrestling professionally at the age of 16, Doudrop has won many championships in promotions worldwide. However, she's yet to win a title in WWE since debuting in 2019.

There have been quite a few occasions when Doudrop got close to changing this. On June 19, 2019, in NXT UK, Doudrop competed in a battle royal to determine NXT UK Women's Champion Toni Storm's next challenger.

Later, Doudrop faced NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray in a Falls Count Anywhere Match for the title on the November 19, 2019 episode. She came close to winning, but Jinny interrupted the match and hit both competitors with a chair. Kay Lee Ray landed on top of Doudrop, getting a pinfall victory.

Doudrop made her main roster debut on the June 14, 2021, episode of RAW as Eva Marie's associate. The two feuded after Doudrop turned against Eva at SummerSlam 2021.

She also challenged Charlotte Flair for her RAW Women's Championship but lost due to Eva Marie's distraction. Doudrop then faced current RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch at Royal Rumble 2022 but lost after The Man hit a Manhandle Slam from the second rope.

#3. Lacey Evans

Lacey Evans delivers a Women's Right to Becky Lynch.

The Lady of WWE is yet to win gold in the company. Evans was booked to face Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship at Elimination Chamber 2021 but missed the bout due to her pregnancy. It's speculated Evans was to win the title that day.

While she has been on maternity leave since February 2021, another superstar returned from maternity leave and won the SmackDown Women's Championship on her first night back. The superstar is Becky Lynch. Lacey Evans may return similarly to spite The Man.

Outside of WWE, Lacey is a former American Premier Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion.

#2. Liv Morgan

WWE signed Liv Morgan in October 2014. She wrestled on NXT until her main roster call-up on November 21, 2017. She formed a group with Sarah Logan and Ruby Riott known as The Riott Squad.

She competed alongside Sarah Logan in a Six-Team Elimination Chamber Match for the debuting Women's Tag Team Championships at Elimination Chamber 2019. However, they didn't win the titles. The Boss' n' Hug Connection (Sasha Banks & Bayley) won the titles.

The Riott Squad split after Ruby Riott's WWE release on June 2, 2021. Liv returned to competing as a singles competitor. Her next title opportunity came after winning a Fatal-5-Way Match to determine the #1 contender for Becky Lynch's RAW Women's Championship.

On December 6, 2021, Morgan and Lynch faced off on RAW. Liv came close to winning but got pinned after Lynch used the ropes for leverage. She received another chance to win the title on January 1, 2022, at WWE Day 1, where she lost again.

#1. Sonya Deville

Sonya Deville alongside Adam Pearce.

Before becoming a RAW and SmackDown authority figure alongside Adam Pearce, Sonya Deville was part of Fire and Desire, a team consisting of her and current NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose.

Her first championship opportunity came after facing NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon on December 27, 2017. Deville lost the match. She then competed in a six-team Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Mandy Rose. The duo failed to win but was the last to be eliminated.

Fire and Desire split after Mandy Rose began dating Otis. It culminated when Sonya Deville faced her former teammate in a Loser Leaves WWE Match at SummerSlam 2020. Deville lost but returned as an authority figure after being reinstated on January 1, 2021.

What do you think of this list? Which of these superstars do you think will be the first to win a championship? Let us know in the comments section below!

Edited by Abhinav Singh