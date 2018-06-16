5 World Cup teams who resemble Raw superstars

Who doesn't love the World Cup?

Harry Kettle FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 16 Jun 2018, 11:30 IST

"At the end, the Germans win"

The 2018 FIFA World Cup is officially underway and while that may not mean anything to most people reading this, it's still a pretty big deal. There's an argument to be made that it's the single biggest sporting competition on the face of the planet, and we tend to agree - which is why so many different sports gravitate towards it through marketing.

Professional wrestling falls into that category with many promotions capitalising on the hype surrounding the World Cup, and when it comes to WWE, there are a handful of superstars who will be keeping a close eye on the tournament. Beyond that, however, we've actually discovered that some of the guys on the Raw roster have doppelgangers in the form of competing countries in Russia.

So with that being said, here are five World Cup teams who resemble Raw superstars.#

#1 John Cena - Germany

Spoiler: Cena wins

While many people don't like John Cena, it's difficult not to admire his work ethic. The guy is an absolute machine in and out of the ring, and we admire the tenacity and determination that he's had over the last two decades of his career. However, the underdog tag that he once had back in the day certainly doesn't apply to his current situation.

Cena is the guy who is expected to pick up big-time wins, and more often than not, he delivers. In the same way the Germans are considered to be one of the most consistent teams in world football, and of course, they deliver. Both Cena and Germany are organised, focused, and they're the source of much jealousy from their rivals.