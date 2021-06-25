5 World Title changes at WWE Money in the Bank events

WWE Money in the Bank is fast approaching with this year's event marking WWE's first pay-per-view event since returning to touring.

Since the event first debuted in 2010, WWE Money in the Bank has become a staple of the company's pay-per-view calendar. The event is usually centered around the eponymous Money in the Bank ladder match.

WWE Superstars compete in dangerous ladder matches for the opportunity to win a contract for a guaranteed World Championship opportunity, good for the next twelve months.

Despite the event largely featuring the annual Money in the Bank ladder match, it has also seen its fair share of World Championship changes over the years too. With that in mind, let's take a closer look at five World Championship changes at WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view events.

#5 Christian - WWE Money in the Bank 2011

Christian won the second WWE World Heavyweight Championship of his WWE career at Money in the Bank 2011

Christian's WWE run in 2011 was certainly an interesting one.

Captain Charisma accompanied his best friend Edge to the ring for his successful World Heavyweight Championship defense against Alberto Del Rio at WrestleMania 27 in April. But just a week later Edge was forced to retire due to a serious neck injury.

With the World Heavyweight Championship vacant, Christian defeated Alberto Del Rio in a Ladder Match at Extreme Rules in May to win the title for the first time.

However, just five days later Christian's World Heavyweight Championship run came to an end. Randy Orton defeated Christian on the post-Extreme Rules episode of SmackDown, ending Captain Charisma's inaugural reign.

Devastated by his World Championship loss, a subsequent heel turn for Christian followed in the preceding months. This eventually led to a match at Money in the Bank in July.

The stipulation of this bout took away the champion's advantage. If Randy Orton was to get disqualified or if there was "poor officiating," the Viper would lose the World Championship. Orton seemingly had the match under control and was setting up to hit his trademark RKO finisher. However, Christian spat in the face of his opponent. This sent Randy Orton into a rage.

Orton struck Christian with a vicious low blow, causing an immediate disqualification. As per the stipulation, Orton's disqualification led to Christian winning the match and the World Heavyweight Championship.

