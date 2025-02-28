5 worst decisions Triple H has made at the helm of WWE

Triple H is currently WWE's Chief Content Officer and the company has been very successful in recent times. The promotion is currently on The Road to WrestleMania 41 in April, and Elimination Chamber 2025 will be taking place tomorrow night.

The Game has made a lot of great calls since gaining power in the company, but some have not worked out as intended. While most fans are happy with the veteran's vision for the product, some decisions have arguably brought his leadership into question.

Listed below are potentially the five worst decisions Triple H has made at the helm of WWE:

#5. Triple H allowed The Rock to return ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber

The Rock and Cody Rhodes on SmackDown - Source: Getty

Triple H has created a lot of special moments for wrestling fans since gaining power in the company, but The Rock's segment with Cody Rhodes last week on SmackDown was arguably a mistake. The Final Boss returned to announce that WrestleMania 42 would take place in New Orleans next year before calling out the Undisputed WWE Champion.

The Great One had a difficult time conveying the storyline before telling The American Nightmare that he wanted his soul. The two stars will be having another conversation at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, but instead of being excited about the promo, many fans are just hoping that they can make sense of the storyline at the PLE tomorrow.

#4. Shinsuke Nakamura capturing the United States Championship

LA Knight defeated Logan Paul at SummerSlam 2024 to capture the United States Championship. The Megastar had an impressive reign as champion before losing the title to Shinsuke Nakamura at WWE Survivor Series last year.

The King of Strong Style has defended the title once since becoming champion, and it was against LA Knight in a match that ended via disqualification on the January 10 edition of SmackDown. The United States Champion has not wrestled since the Men's Royal Rumble Match on February 1. Triple H may have wanted to take the title off Knight for whatever reason, but seemingly he didn't have a plan following the change.

Earlier today, Nick Aldis announced several matches for tonight's episode of SmackDown to determine Nakamura's next challenger.

#3. John Cena did not have to qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber Match

John Cena on Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

John Cena will be retiring from in-ring competition at the end of 2025, and wrestling fans want to see the legend as much as possible before he calls it a day. Cena made it to the final two remaining stars in the Men's Royal Rumble Match, but was eliminated by Jey Uso.

At the press conference following Royal Rumble 2025, The Cenation Leader announced that he would be entering the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, in a bid to capture his 17th World Title. However, the rest of the participants had to earn their spots by winning qualifying matches in the following weeks.

Triple H giving Cena special treatment, and allowing him to enter the match without qualifying, will make it easy for anyone to discredit the 47-year-old's victory should he emerge victorious in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match tomorrow. Everyone else had to put in more work for the opportunity, while Cena was simply handed it.

#2. Triple H shoved Kevin Owens amid his meltdown

Kevin Owens was involved in a bitter rivalry with Cody Rhodes that culminated in a Ladder Match at Royal Rumble 2025. The American Nightmare eventually picked up the victory after putting The Prizefighter through a ladder with an Alabama Slam at the PLE earlier this month.

Owens has hit Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, and Sami Zayn with Piledrivers in recent months. The Viper still hasn't returned to action since he was attacked by the former champion last November. Rhodes also defeated Owens at Saturday Night's Main Event in December 2024, but the veteran took the opportunity to attack the Undisputed WWE Champion after the match and hit him with a Package Piledriver.

Triple H decided to confront Owens following the attack and shoved him on the entrance ramp. The King of Kings' confrontation with the 40-year-old did not accomplish anything, as Kevin Owens has continued to be a menace, and will be squaring off against Sami Zayn in an Unsanctioned Match tomorrow at Elimination Chamber.

#1. The New Day betraying Big E on WWE RAW

The New Day turned their backs on Big E on the December 2, 2024, episode of WWE RAW. The heel turn was initially a success, as fans were livid that Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston denied Big E's request to be their manager and help the duo sort out their recent issues.

Unfortunately, Big E has not appeared on WWE television in a major way since the heel turn. Triple H has not booked The New Day in a prominent storyline on WWE RAW since betraying their stablemate. Instead, the faction has been battling the Latino World Order on the red brand for several weeks.

