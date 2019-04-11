5 least popular WWE booking decisions of the 21st Century

Many fans cite Austin turning heel and siding with McMahon in 2001 as the moment they stopped watching wrestling.

WrestleMania 35 has been seen by many as a great pay per view, because things ended up going right.

Seth Rollins finally dethroned Brock Lesnar as Universal Champion, the people's choice Becky Lynch defeated her two greatest rivals of all time in the main event, and Kofi Kingston's eleven-year odyssey culminated in capturing the WWE Championship from Daniel Bryan.

But in the annals of WWE history, there have been some very questionable booking decisions, with the company having its fair share of blunders over the past 19 years.

Whether it because of backstage politics or swerves that weren't really thought out, these choices by the Sports Entertainment juggernaut had the fans scratching their heads.

Here are the five worst WWE booking decisions of the 21st Century, and why they left the WWE Universe raging.

#5 Roman Reigns rules the Royal Rumble

Even the presence of the Brahma Bull couldn't save this clunker.

At the 2014 Royal Rumble, the WWE Universe got strongly behind Roman Reigns, who came up short against the returning veteran Batista.

But after just 12 months of questionable booking for the Big Dog, the fans had turned on Reigns, seeing him as too over-booked, and were clearly in the corner of the recently returned Daniel Bryan.

Despite this, the company pushed ahead, having Bryan eliminated during the match to a resounding boo, and having Reigns win.

I guess WWE had the foresight to see this negativity (but not the foresight to not go ahead with the win), as The Rock appeared, congratulating his relative on the huge win.

You know you've messed up when you have the most electrifying man in all of Sports Entertainment get booed out of the building.

