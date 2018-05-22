5 worst WWE Championship matches from the 2010s

We don't always get to witness classics.

The WWE title has suffered over the years

As all wrestling fans will know, sometimes, the match which is built as the world title showdown on any given card doesn't always deliver. Whether it be due to poor chemistry with the individuals involved or a barnstorming bout on the undercard, there can often be something that gets in the way of a high profile match succeeding - and that's especially true for the WWE Championship.

WWE tend to try and make the title seem like the most important thing in the company, despite the fact that the Universal Championship has somewhat taken priority since the brand split in 2016. Still, there's no denying that plenty of fans are always interested to see what's going on in the world title picture, which is why it's such a disappointment when things don't quite work out.

With that being said, here are our five worst WWE Championship matches from the 2010s.

#5 John Cena vs. The Miz - WrestleMania 27

Seriously?

When it was announced that John Cena would challenge The Miz for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 27, many fans weren't happy about it. Now, while we certainly fell into that category at first, it still had the potential to be something great.

These two men had a feud around 18 months prior which saw The Awesome One attempting to use Cena as a stepping stone in his career, and it's a shame that they didn't really mention it in the build-up. Still, the pre-match promo for Miz was a lot of fun, but unfortunately, it turned out to be the best part of the whole thing.

The inclusion of The Rock was always going to complicate things, with the double countout finish being the cherry on top. It felt extremely clunky, and while we can appreciate that Miz was probably concussed, the whole thing just wound up being a disaster.