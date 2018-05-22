Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    5 worst WWE Championship matches from the 2010s

    We don't always get to witness classics.

    Harry Kettle
    FEATURED WRITER
    Top 5 / Top 10 22 May 2018, 22:50 IST
    20.61K

    The WWE title has suffered over the years
    The WWE title has suffered over the years

    As all wrestling fans will know, sometimes, the match which is built as the world title showdown on any given card doesn't always deliver. Whether it be due to poor chemistry with the individuals involved or a barnstorming bout on the undercard, there can often be something that gets in the way of a high profile match succeeding - and that's especially true for the WWE Championship.

    WWE tend to try and make the title seem like the most important thing in the company, despite the fact that the Universal Championship has somewhat taken priority since the brand split in 2016. Still, there's no denying that plenty of fans are always interested to see what's going on in the world title picture, which is why it's such a disappointment when things don't quite work out.

    With that being said, here are our five worst WWE Championship matches from the 2010s.

    #5 John Cena vs. The Miz - WrestleMania 27

    It was good, but not great
    Seriously?

    When it was announced that John Cena would challenge The Miz for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 27, many fans weren't happy about it. Now, while we certainly fell into that category at first, it still had the potential to be something great.

    These two men had a feud around 18 months prior which saw The Awesome One attempting to use Cena as a stepping stone in his career, and it's a shame that they didn't really mention it in the build-up. Still, the pre-match promo for Miz was a lot of fun, but unfortunately, it turned out to be the best part of the whole thing.

    The inclusion of The Rock was always going to complicate things, with the double countout finish being the cherry on top. It felt extremely clunky, and while we can appreciate that Miz was probably concussed, the whole thing just wound up being a disaster.

    WWE Survivor Series John Cena Roman Reigns
    Page 1 of 5 Next
    5 Dream matches we might get to see at this year's...
    RELATED STORY
    5 worst matches in WWE Survivor Series history
    RELATED STORY
    5 classic Survivor Series championship matches
    RELATED STORY
    5 worst moments in the history of WWE Survivor Series
    RELATED STORY
    5 forgotten WWE Championship challengers from the 2010s
    RELATED STORY
    5 opportunities to turn Roman Reigns heel that WWE wasted
    RELATED STORY
    5 times AJ Styles stole the show in the WWE
    RELATED STORY
    Goldberg's 5 biggest matches in his WWE/WCW career
    RELATED STORY
    5 Shortest Bill Goldberg matches in WWE/WCW pay-per-view...
    RELATED STORY
    Kurt Angle's 5 best Tag-Team matches
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...