5 WrestleMania 36 rumors you need to know: John Cena backing former champion's ideas, Last-minute storyline changes?

John Cena is backing Bray Wyatt's ideas for their WrestleMania match

WWE WrestleMania 36 is just a few days away at this point. Due to prevailing circumstances from the Coronavirus outbreak, WrestleMania will be taking place over two nights this year - 4th and 5th April - and will be shot in multiple locations ahead of time.

We have some big title matches on the card with The Undertaker taking on AJ Styles in a Boneyard match as well as John Cena facing Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Fun House match. We have some rumors to take a look at including John Cena being a big supporter of Bray's ideas backstage as well as The Undertaker's physical condition ahead of WrestleMania.

#5 John Cena backing Bray Wyatt’s 'Mania plans

John Cena will face The Fiend in a Firefly Fun House match

One of the biggest matches at WrestleMania 36 will see John Cena facing former WWE Universal Champion ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt. We still don’t know the exact plans for the Wyatt vs Cena match but we know that it will be a Firefly Fun House match.

According to Sportskeeda’s Tom Colohue, Bray Wyatt was very much the brains behind the Firefly Fun House match. Colohue also added that John Cena had backed Bray Wyatt’s ideas for their match and even took them to the management. Here’s what Tom had to say:

I'm excited to see where John Cena fits into this because obviously he has always had Bray Wyatt's back and he's interested in having Bray Wyatt do more things like this, in much of the same way Randy Orton was for a long time. So this is very much Bray's baby, but John Cena has taken it to management on Bray's behalf as much as Bray has.

