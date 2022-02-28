5 WrestleMania 38 feuds for 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt if he was still in WWE

Bray Wyatt's surprising release left the WWE Universe completely stunned last year. The Fiend was one of the company's best characters and a merchandise mover who was also a ratings draw. He is a former two-time Universal Champion and a former WWE Champion as well.

If Wyatt was still a WWE Superstar, one would assume that he would be very important right now. Due to all the mass releases and other superstars choosing to leave the company, the roster isn't as stacked as it once was. As a result, having someone who is a bonafide star and a top performer like The Fiend would be essential for the promotion.

WrestleMania 38 will be a two-night event from AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, so the company desperately needs as much star power as possible to fill out both nights with high-profile bouts.

The Fiend's presence would have allowed WWE further wiggle room to book two major shows. In this listicle, let's take a look at five WrestleMania 38 feuds for Bray Wyatt if he was still with WWE.

#5. 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt vs. Kevin Owens

During Wyatt's days as The Fiend, many fans and pundits criticized his match quality. His matches had a formula with The Fiend not selling much and being an unstoppable force who toppled through anyone in front of him. While stars like Daniel Bryan were able to make the most of their contests against Bray, not everyone pulled out a strong bout against the former Eater of Worlds.

Bray Wyatt was able to have a very good showdown with Kevin Owens on the October 9, 2020, episode of SmackDown. It was like two bulls colliding and delivering high-impact maneuvers on one another until one could not stand. Many felt that this intense bout was The Fiend's best outside of the Bryan series.

A WrestleMania 38 feud with Owens as the heel and The Fiend as the babyface would give this a different dynamic than their last meeting. It would have also allowed Owens to get under the skin of the WWE Universe and make them want to see Wyatt take down KO.

