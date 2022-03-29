WrestleMania 38 - 5 matches that could steal the show

WWE has put a lot of effort into the top matches of WrestleMania 38. Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar is being billed as the biggest match ever. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair has also been heavily promoted each week. Each woman has come out on top on different episodes of SmackDown.

Despite putting most of the emphasis on those two top matches, there are still several other angles that could have fans talking. WrestleMania is a spectacle, and there are a few bouts that could provide memorable moments.

Pat McAfee and Johnny Knoxville are not professional wrestlers. They are fans and personalities in the industry. That passion has been used to push different types of matches for this year's big show.

WWE will continue to heavily promote the two title contests from SmackDown as the most important following the weekend. There will, however, be other bouts that could steal the show. Here are five such matches from WrestleMania 38.

#5. Sami Zayn and Johnny Knoxville could provide memorable spots at WrestleMania

Will Sami Zayn get his ultimate revenge on Johnny Knoxville at the Show of Shows?

At first look, seeing Knoxville in a match is disappointing to some fans. It takes a spot on the card away from a full-time wrestler. The Jackass star is, however, known for putting his body on the line in stunts. It's what made him famous.

Sami Zayn is known for his mastery on the mic, and he's also one of the safest workers in the industry. The facet of this bout that could steal the show is that it is an 'Anything Goes' match.

Since Knoxville is known for taking punishment in stunts, he could take a huge bump at the Show of Shows.

#4. Pat McAfee and Austin Theory will both make their WrestleMania singles debuts

Austin Theory is Mr. McMahon's protege. A lot of goodwill is being put into the young star both on the screen and off of it. That is never more evident than facing a non-wrestler like Pat McAfee on the biggest stage in professional wrestling.

The former NFL player competed in two matches while in NXT. He jumped all over the ring in a WarGames match and against Adam Cole. McAfee hasn't wrestled on the main roster. Instead, he brings a much-needed personality to SmackDown.

While it isn't a pairing of two of the top stars in WWE, both men will want to have a WrestleMania moment.

#3. The RAW Tag Team title match will be chaotic

With three teams in one match, a lot of huge spots could fill this contest.

A triple threat match means that there are no rules. Outside interference could come into play and weapons can be used. With six stars involved, all sorts of shenanigans could take place in the RAW Tag Team title match.

Montez Ford has scary athleticism when he jumps in or out of the ring. Randy Orton and Riddle continue to find unique ways to hit RKOs. Just watch the closing segment of the latest RAW. Due to that showmanship, all three teams will bust their tails to steal the show.

#2. The rumored Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins match could be historic

If Seth Rollins indeed faces Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania, it could steal the show for a few reasons. The first is that both are solid in-ring performers. The two stars put their bodies on the line and give the fans their money's worth.

The second reason why this could steal the show is simple — the return of The American Nightmare. Rhodes left WWE over six years ago. He grew his profile and became a bigger star. He helped build AEW but his return will mark the first big star to go from All Elite Wrestling to WWE.

Regardless of how good the match may be, simply seeing Rhodes in WWE once again will be a huge moment for pro wrestling.

#1. Edge and AJ Styles will wrestle each other for the first time

Which living legend will be the victor this weekend?

Edge is arguably one of the greatest of all time. He can play believably play a heel or a face, making the fans invest in everything he says. It's his dedication to the craft that makes him so beloved by the fans.

While Styles isn't as effective as the Rated-R Superstar on the microphone, he is among the best in-ring stars of all time. He blends technical moves and high-flying feats into an impressive arsenal. Since both men are out of the title picture, it makes sense to pair them together.

They are both great storytellers in the ring and will go all out to make their match the best on the card. Edge's heel turn made things more interesting. While there isn't a title attached to it, their fight could be among the best of WrestleMania weekend.

Edited by Anirudh

LIVE POLL Q. Which match will steal the show at WrestleMania 38? Edge vs. AJ Styles Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins 1 votes so far