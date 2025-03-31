5 WrestleMania 41 feuds that may get scrapped by WWE

Due to interactions in both the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber, it felt like Alexa Bliss would tangle with Liv Morgan in some fashion at WrestleMania 41. However, she hasn't been used since the Chamber PLE.

It feels like anything involving Bliss may have already been scrapped due to Uncle Howdy's reported injury. If he's cleared, however, it may get picked up with three weeks to go.

If not, it'll be disappointing that WWE can't find a way to feature the talented Bliss at WrestleMania 41. This article looks at five WrestleMania feuds WWE may potentially scrap.

#5. A multi-team match for the Street Profits WWE Tag Titles

DIY, Pretty Deadly, The Street Profits, and the Motor City Machine Guns have all been gunning for the WWE Tag Team titles. The belts have changed hands a few times since last fall.

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins cleanly defeated Pretty Deadly in their first defense. Since most of the top teams have all had a shot, it doesn't feel like the championships need to be featured at WrestleMania 41.

If WWE cut out the constant interference costing a team, they could have saved a title match for The Showcase of the Immortals. The Profits will likely be relegated to defending on the go-home episode of SmackDown.

#4. Rey Mysterio's annual WrestleMania invitational

With how things have played out over the last four months, WWE was likely heading toward a match between Rey Mysterio and Chad Gable at WrestleMania 41.

Gable's "quest" to discover how to overcome Luchadors turned into the creation of El Grande Americano. It's clearly Gable under the mask, but that hasn't been the issue with the character.

Some fans find the gimmick controversial because of his backstory and the vignette introducing him to the world. Others interpret it as a parody of a heel character, but it's polarizing, nonetheless.

Since American Made and the LWO have feuded for months without anything at stake, Mysterio may get his annual spot either scrapped or relegated to the go-home episode of RAW.

#3. Chelsea Green's role at WrestleMania 41

Chelsea Green's portrayal of America's Champion as the first Women's United States titleholder is an example of how to do such a gimmick correctly in 2025.

The Champ plays more into being an important figure for America without delving too much into the current political climate. Despite her fantastic character work, including the Secret Hervice, her feuds haven't set the world on fire.

Michin and Zelina Vega are talented in their own rights, but neither clash is worthy of a huge spotlight like WrestleMania. Things should heat up after The Showcase of the Immortals, with rosters likely changing a bit.

#2. A World Tag Team Championship match

If the WWE Tag titles have been heavily featured, the War Raiders have been the exact opposite on RAW. They randomly defended against the Creeds, despite the brothers not earning a title match. They lost and received another shot.

Erik and Ivar haven't been on RAW much lately, so WWE had to air a short pre-taped vignette to remind fans they exist. Since little to no attention has been paid to them, it'd be a shock if the titles were included for WrestleMania 41.

The New Day demanded a shot at the War Raiders on last week's RAW, but it feels like too little, too late.

#1. Lyra Valkyria, Bayley, and the Women's Tag Team titles

Lyra Valkyria defended her title against Dakota Kai and Raquel Rodriguez. She beat Rodriguez last week but was attacked by Morgan and Rodriguez after her win. Bayley made the save.

Bayley also defeated Valkyria to qualify for the Elimination Chamber. They could square off for Lyra's belt. However, one of the titles involved in this foursome won't be booked for WrestleMania 41.

Bliss was likely to challenge Morgan and Rodriguez for the Women's tag titles with Nikki Cross. Even with an injury to Uncle Howdy slowing things down, Bliss should still be used in some capacity on SmackDown.

That means Bayley and Valkyria may be left off the card or have a title match on RAW. They may also be scrapped from plans entirely.

