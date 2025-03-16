5 WrestleMania 41 matches that are likely after the latest WWE SmackDown

WrestleMania 41 season is in full swing, and some of the bigger WWE names will soon start showing up on RAW and SmackDown. Cody Rhodes called out his opponent, John Cena, on the last two episodes of WWE programming.

The 16-time world champion will finally appear on RAW after turning on Rhodes to align with the Rock. While Rhodes waits for Cena, other potential matchups for The Showcase of The Immortals take shape each week.

From a confusing investigation to a heated rivalry stemming from 2024, several potential big matches, including the next five, are likely after SmackDown from Barcelona.

#5. A multi-man United States Championship match

Whether it's the US title or the Intercontinental Championship, one of the midcard titles will be defended in a multi-star match at WrestleMania 41.

It could simply be a Fatal Four-Way or a ladder match to offer up variety for fans. RAW has more stars for a ladder match, and that could be the route for its midcard championship.

After the opening segment on SmackDown, however, LA Knight could put his belt on the line against four or five other stars. Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa were looking for a shot despite losing most of their recent matches.

Factor in Jacob Fatu and Braun Strowman and the groundwork for a multi-star match is set for WrestleMania 41.

#4. Jade Cargill looks to destroy Naomi

Jade Cargill is the subject of the strangest attack and ensuing investigation in WWE history. She said she was attacked from behind but landed on the hood of a car back-first. Cargill was able to see Naomi running off.

The Storm returned to bludgeon Naomi at the start of the women's Elimination Chamber contest. The Glow later admitted to the assault after a confrontation with Bianca Belair.

While Belair vs. Cargill is more of a match suited for the stage of WrestleMania, WWE is going a different way.

The Storm will face Liv Morgan next week and has stood tall over Naomi twice. After a rather vague explanation on SmackDown, it appears as if the two former friends will do battle in Las Vegas.

#3. A Fatal Four-Way for the WWE Tag Team Titles

Triple H has hotshotted the WWE Tag Team titles ever since they were split at WrestleMania 40. A-Town Down Under won the belts last April. Since then, the Championship has changed hands five times.

DIY, The Bloodline, the Motor City Machine Guns, and the Street Profits all won the titles. The Garzas and Pretty Deadly have also been in the running with the Englishmen earning the next title shot.

With so many quick swaps and constant featuring of four teams, expect DIY, the Guns, the Profits, and Pretty Deadly to compete for the titles at WrestleMania 41.

If not, it will likely be on the final episode of SmackDown before Night 1. Los Garza may or may not be involved.

#2. Kevin Owens could clash with Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41

WWE used the Elimination Chamber to tease several potential WrestleMania showdowns. Other than the Chamber winners solidifying their spots, a few returns set things up for big grudge matches.

Instead of costing Kevin Owens a win over Sami Zayn, Randy Orton came out after the match to exact revenge on The Prizefighter. The Viper explained the attack by repeating the same four lines everyone has said about Owens being jealous.

He clearly stated he's upset that people have allied with one of the greatest villains of the last four years (Roman Reigns) without much thought for the past.

Owens avoided a punt from The Viper and saved Carmelo Hayes from suffering the same fate. It will likely be saved for The Show of Shows.

#1. Drew McIntyre seeks revenge on Damian Priest

Drew McIntyre laid out a logical reason for why he's targeting Damian Priest lately. The Scottish Warrior's hubris was also responsible for some of his misfortunes, but Priest was involved multiple times. CM Punk cost McIntyre twice against Priest.

When both men were trying to earn another championship opportunity, it was The Archer of Infamy who eliminated McIntyre from both the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber.

While that's the point of those matches, it didn't stop The Scotsman from retaliating against his perceived enemy. After a few blindside attacks, including one on the latest SmackDown, expect the two former World Heavyweight Champs to square off at WrestleMania 41.

