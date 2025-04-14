5 WrestleMania 41 spoilers that have subtly been leaked

Throughout the build-up to WrestleMania 41, bookers and officials do their best to prevent leaks from reaching the public. The best-case scenario is for things to play out as planned on RAW and SmackDown.

GMs and other officials can then make the rumored matches official instead of spoilers ruining the surprises. While WWE tries to keep a tight lid on things for its biggest show of the year, leaks occur now more than ever.

Some are intentional, while others are mistakes. The next five WrestleMania 41 spoilers have been subtly leaked.

#5. Pat McAfee spoils the outcome of World Heavyweight Title match

RAW commentators Pat McAfee and Michael Cole haven't been shy about who they want to win at WrestleMania 41 between Jey Uso and Gunther.

Even before Gunther ramped up his intensity, the two announcers repeatedly did the "Yeet" gesture every time Jey appeared. It made them seem more like fans rather than objective analysts. McAfee had Jey at his public event last week.

During the fanfest, he may have spoiled the winner, announcing Jey Uso as "the winner of the title match" at the event. It could have been inside knowledge of the outcome since Michael Cole helps out with Creative.

It also could have been him continuing his backing of Jey, especially since Uso is currently favored to win over Gunther.

#4. An iconic WWE theme may be played at WrestleMania 41

Few current WWE themes are memorable for the right reason. Most are generic and often sound exactly the same. A few stars, like Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Lyra Valkyria, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk, have fan-friendly entrance music.

Punk's Cult of Personality is one of the most iconic songs in wrestling history, so much so that he's used it in WWE and AEW. There have been rumblings about live renditions of themes, with Punk potentially getting the treatment this year.

Living Colour, the band behind the song, will be performing in Las Vegas on the Friday night of WrestleMania weekend.

If they're in town a day before the show, they'll likely stick around to perform The Best in the World to the ring for his first-ever 'Mania main event.

#3. Randy Orton wins at WrestleMania 41 after advertising for Backlash

One of the first spoilers surrounding WrestleMania 41 involved promotional material for the next premium live event immediately following it. Since Backlash is in St. Louis, the home of Randy Orton, The Viper was included in the poster.

When stars are included in promotional material a month or two away from the event, it's a certainty that the star would win at the prior event.

Orton would have defeated Kevin Owens in Las Vegas and will defeat whoever replaces The Prizefighter. Otherwise, WWE wouldn't have put The Legend Killer on the poster for Backlash.

#2. Spoiling the winner of the Intercontinental Championship Fatal Four-Way

This leak was more subtle, as fans would have had to pay attention to every match involving the four men in the Intercontinental Title match. Finn Balor pinned Penta in a match, while Breakker, in turn, pinned Balor.

Penta pinned Dominik Mysterio in the latest contest featuring stars in the match. That leaves Dominik as the lone competitor in the match who hasn't pinned a competitor ahead of WrestleMania 41.

Dirty Dom pinning Balor would protect Breakker in defeat and also continue the tension within The Judgment Day. Bookers may be saving the big pin for Las Vegas.

#1. A 9-time champion being added to John Cena/Cody Rhodes

Once again, WWE commentators may have teased a surprise that fans weren't expecting. After a verbal misstep on RAW, commentators claimed that Roman Reigns is an "11-time WrestleMania main-eventer."

The truth is that he's only closed the show nine such times, which is still many more than most other WWE stars. To achieve 11 main events, the announcers included both nights of WrestleMania 41.

His Triple Threat bout on Night One pushes the number to 10. If he's added to John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes, the number would jump to a bloated 11th WrestleMania main event. This leak means Reigns will win his match on Night One and compete on both nights yet again this year.

