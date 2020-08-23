5 WrestleMania rematches that took place at SummerSlam

Since 1988, SummerSlam has been built as the second biggest pay-per-view on WWE's calendar after WrestleMania. The event features must-see matches and appearances by big names both inside and outside professional wrestling. This makes SummerSlam an important part of WWE's "Big 4" pay-per-views, along with Royal Rumble, Survivor Series, and WrestleMania.

For years now, SummerSlam has given top WWE Superstars a platform to settle their feuds. While some of these feuds start developing on the road to The Biggest Party of the Summer, others can be traced back to the WrestleMania season.

In fact, several matches that took place at WrestleMania have warranted a heated rematch at the same year's SummerSlam. And in this, we take a look at five of such matches.

Win exciting WWE merchandise by following these steps:

WANT TO WIN EXCLUSIVE WWE MERCHANDISE?



All you have to do is register for our #SummerSlamwithSK Giveaway by following the steps that we have mentioned and if you're lucky, you will be the one to win exciting #WWE merchandise! #SummerSlam



Do spread the word! pic.twitter.com/jEiommr7iZ — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKProWrestling) August 22, 2020

#5 Randy Orton vs. The Undertaker (WrestleMania 21 & SummerSlam 2005)

At WrestleMania 21, Randy Orton made an unsuccessful attempt at ending The Undertaker's iconic streak. The back-and-forth inter-promotional match had fans at the edge of their seats at all times. But just like every other WrestleMania before 2005, it was The Undertaker who walked out with the victory.

Shortly after the event, Randy Orton was sidelined with an injury. It wouldn't be until the summer of 2005 before The Legend Killer would return as a new member of the SmackDown roster and restart his rivalry with The Undertaker.

The Phenom and The Viper would then collide at SummerSlam in another entertaining match. This time, Orton would pick up the victory, thanks to a distraction from his father, "Cowboy" Bob Orton.

The Undertaker-Randy Orton feud was one of the highlights of 2005, with it kicking off at the start of the year and going through the summer to the end of the year, culminating with a Hell in a Cell match at Armageddon.