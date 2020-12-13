5 Wrestlers who have appeared in both WWE and AEW in 2020

The war between AEW and WWE has heated up over the past year since there have been several former WWE stars making the surprise jump over to AEW. When All Elite Wrestling first put out feelers, it was alleged that Vince McMahon's company tried their best to keep their stars under contracts to prevent them from looking over their shoulder at their newest competition.

Since AEW made its debut as a television show back in 2019 there have been many stars making the move including former World Champion Dean Ambrose who is now Jon Moxley and former Undisputed WWE Champion Chris Jericho.

Interestingly, several other stars have joined AEW's ranks in 2020, which means that there are now a handful of WWE stars who have wrestled for both WWE and AEW over the past 12 months.

#5. Former WWE star Taynara Conti

Taynara Conti signed for WWE back in 2016 and went on to make headlines back at WrestleMania 34 when she competed in the Women's WrestleMania Battle Royal. Even though Conti didn't make a huge impact in the match, she made history as the first-ever Brazilian wrestler to compete at WrestleMania.

Earlier in the year, there were rumors that Conti had been released from WWE before she made her return to the ring at a WWE live event wearing a shirt that said "Released" which mocked the online rumors.

In April as part of WWE's mass talent cull, Conti was released from the company and later resurfaced in AEW in August. The former WWE star participated in the AEW Women's Tag Team Tournament and it was later announced in September that, under her new name of Tay Conti, she had signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling.