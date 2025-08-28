5 Wrestlers who have/will retire in 2025

While 2025 has been a great year for professional wrestling, many wrestlers picked it to be their final year in the squared circle. There have been a number of names, especially from WWE, who have retired or will retire this year.Here are the top five wrestlers who have retired from professional wrestling in 2025.#5. GoldbergGoldberg had his official final match in WWE at Saturday Night's Main Event. He faced GUNTHER in a very impressive and long bout. Fans were worried about Goldberg's age being an issue and affecting his performance against The Ring General. However, the WCW icon was able to silence them with a hard-hitting bout. Unfortunately, he was not happy with how WWE handled the situation.Wrestling Pics &amp;amp; Clips @WrestleClipsLINKTHIS IS OFFICIALLY BILL GOLDBERG LAST ENTRANCE AS A WRESTLER. GOOSEBUMPS!!! #SNMEHe would go on to give interviews where he criticized how they held his retirement match. While he did say multiple times that he was finished as a wrestler, there is an undertone that he may not be.Goldberg [Image Credits: wwe.com]There have been speculations that he could show up in AEW and have a real retirement tour if Tony Khan offered him the right amount. This happened with Sting.#4. John Cena retiring as a wrestlerEvery WWE fan entered 2025 knowing it was John Cena’s last year in the business. The man who gave his career to the business was hanging up his boots. Come December, he is scheduled to wrestle his final match. While his heel run left a lot to be desired, it was an emotional rollercoaster.He won his 17th WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41, and while this was supposed to be a huge moment, his unexplained heel turn ruined it. Now, with just months left to 2025, fans are hoping WWE extends the retirement tour to make up for all the missed matches Cena could have had as a wrestler.He will be facing Logan Paul at WWE Clash in Paris and Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza. While these will be great matches, the one with Paul could have been with AJ Styles, since he is not booked for the show.#3. Spike DudleyThis was the man who made wrestling feel real in the early 2000s. Having worked in ECW and WWE, Spike Dudley was part of The Dudley Boyz. While he wrestled his last match in 2023 at LIVE Pro Wrestling, he never confirmed his retirement until this year. Thanks to his small frame, he was able to make stars like Brock Lesnar look like absolute powerhouses.His recent interview with Chris Van Vliet shed light on everything he had endured over the years. While fans gasped after his bumps, for Spike, it was usually nothing.#2. Jake Hager - a former wrestler in WWEJake Hager, better known as Jack Swagger, had a good run in WWE. From 2006 to 2017, he wrestled for WWE and picked up many titles along the way. He was also paired with the icon Dutch Mantell. However, in the later years of his career, his push was gone, and his creativity had dried up.Jake Hager [Image Credits: wwe.com]The company basically did not know what to do with him. This led to him asking for his release in March 2017. While the company initially refused his request, they did grant it on March 13, 2017. Following this, he moved to the independent circuit before joining AEW.Cultaholic Wrestling @CultaholicLINKJake Hager says he regrets his AEW run and confirms that he is retired. &quot;I’m very jaded from my exit at AEW… I wish I would have just stayed in MMA. &quot;[I'm] Retired, baby. Hall of Fame. I think for me, like, I had accomplished everything that I really cared about and wanted toHowever, his run in AEW was not as expected. The star was met with another creative blockage, where they did not know what to do with him. Despite all this, he stayed in AEW from 2019 to 2024. It was in August of this year that he announced his retirement and confirmed that he will not be returning to the squared circle. He made it clear that he would like to focus on his own company, which he started.#1. AbyssThe wrestler made his name in TNA as Abyss. He was a monster who won every title there was to offer. However, he never really mentioned anything about his retirement. This year, he did on the Getting Over: Wrestling podcast.You've Got To Be Kidding Me @TNAHistoryPodLINKAbyss is the coolest wrestler of all-time.He said he was happy to have hung up his boots. Now, Abyss works as a producer in WWE. He claims to take great joy in getting to see new talent come into the business as he once did.