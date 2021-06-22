5 Wrestlers who bettered their careers with yoga

June 21 is International Yoga Day, so what better way to celebrate than to look back on some of today's wrestlers who've used yoga to elongate their careers? Over the past decade, we've seen many wrestlers and other athletes praise yoga for helping with back and neck issues, among other things.

It's not just a workout, but a way of life, and many have seen the benefits of what yoga can offer. Today we'll be taking a look at five wrestlers that saved their careers with yoga. We'll be starting things off with one of the current WWE RAW Tag Team Champions.

#5 AJ Styles needed yoga before joining WWE in 2016

The Phenomenal One has been a major star in WWE since day one. From debuting at the Royal Rumble to all the various championships he's acquired in five years, AJ Styles has definitely lived up to the hype.

Prior to coming to WWE, though, Styles had picked up quite a lot of back damage throughout his career. In November of 2015, Styles was forced to miss some time in NJPW and Ring of Honor due to the severity of his back injury. At that point, he'd heard about the wonders of yoga, specifically DDP Yoga. Chris Jericho, Christopher Daniels, and more had told him about how incredible the program was, and he decided to give it a shot.

Styles said in a video with Diamond Dallas Page that in eight weeks he was feeling like his old self again.

Edited by Anirban Banerjee