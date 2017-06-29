5 wrestlers that pooped their pants in the ring

We take a look at 5 wrestlers who just couldn't hold it in.

When you realise what you’ve just done...

WWE has no offseason. If you’re ill or you’re not feeling well, there is no phoning in sick. The show must go on! Unfortunately, when you’re travelling the world and eating all sorts of exotic cuisine, there are going to be moments where your belly is not going to be in the greatest state.

To cut to the point, we’re talking diarrhoea. You can’t just stop a match midway through because you have to rush to the toilet' you have to do your best to hold it in. The problem is that when you’re taking high impact moves for 10 minutes, it’s certainly easier said than done.

Needless to say, there have been a few times in wrestling history where a superstar has not had the ultimate bowel control needed to stop this from happening and have had the misfortune to fill their trunks during a match.

I will take you through 5 occasions where this has been the case. I’ll try to keep the language civil for those of you with weak stomachs, but there’s no getting around this subject matter without it sounding a little crude.

Let’s see who made brownies…

#5 Tommy Dreamer

Make sure you go to the bathroom before taking a Henry slam.

Tommy Dreamer is as hardcore and as extreme as they come, but he proved that even the most extreme competitors could have the odd accident. It also didn't help that he was facing the World's Strongest Man, Mark Henry.

Speaking candidly in an interview, Tommy Dreamer explained that he caught a whiff of something untoward when facing Henry following his finisher the World’s Strongest Slam and actually thought Henry had let one go.

It wasn’t until Dreamer went to the back and had a shower that he discovered he was the victim and had soiled himself. Not believing that he had done so, he went to the Doctor who confirmed the slam had literally knocked the stuffing out of him.

That must have been one hell of a slam.

